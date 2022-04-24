Dozens rescued off Lebanon coast after migrant boat sinks

At least 45 people were rescued off the coast of Lebanon after a boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized on Saturday night, Lebanese officials said.

Transportation Minister Ali Hamieh said 17 people had been brought to shore along with the body of the young girl. He said 28 others were rescued later by Lebanon’s navy.

“Search operations are ongoing for the rest,” said Mr Hamieh, who is supervising the rescue operation.

Authorities did not know the exact numbers of the migrants because they left the country illegally, he told Associated Press. The Lebanese Red Cross said the boat was carrying about 60 migrants.

The Red Cross said it had sent ambulances to the port in the northern city of Tripoli in case there were injuries.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s office said the boast capsized shortly after leaving the northern coastal town of Qalamoun near Tripoli, Lebanon’s second largest city.

Mr Mikati’s office said the Lebanese army and authorities were on high alert following the case.

Lebanon was once a country that took in refugees but, since a financial meltdown that began in late 2019, people have been leaving on boats in an attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

The migrants pay smugglers thousands of dollars for the journey. Hundreds have made it to European countries, while dozens of others were stopped and forced to return home by the Lebanese navy. Several people lost their lives over the past three years.

Lebanon's economic meltdown has put more three-quarters of the country’s population into poverty. The World Bank describes the crisis as among the worst in the world since the 1850s. Tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs and the Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 per cent of its value.