Florida man pleads guilty to role in Capitol riot

A central Florida man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a felony charge related to storming the US Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection.

Robert Flynt Fairchild of Orlando, Florida, pleaded guilty to a civil disorder charge in District of Columbia federal court, records show. He faces up to five years in prison at an August 22 sentencing hearing.

Fairchild was arrested in Orlando in August 2021.

Court documents show that Fairchild joined others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over former Republican president Donald Trump and that he followed the mob as it attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, authorities said.

Five people died in the violence.

The criminal complaint states that Fairchild was part of a crowd that attacked the Capitol’s then-restricted West Plaza. Fairchild stood at the front of the crowd and walked alongside the barriers.

READ MORE Home-grown extremism solidified in US following January 6 Capitol riot

Prosecutors said he made several attempts to wrest the barriers from police officers. After the crowd moved at least two barriers, Fairchild illegally entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door.

Since January 6, 2021, more than 800 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, officials said.

More than 250 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.