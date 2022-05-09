‘New York Times’ races to change Wordle answer to avoid conflict

The New York Times was quick to change Monday’s answer to its daily Wordle puzzle out of fear that it would be seen as some sort of editorial on the debate over abortion rights.

The game, which became a sensation late last year and was bought by the paper in January, gives users six tries to guess a different five-letter word each day.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently cooled her long-time 'Wordle' winning streak. AP

Yet The Times scrambled when it discovered that Monday’s word, which had been entered into Wordle’s computer program last year, was “fetus”.

READ MORE
What is 'Wordle', the online game everyone's talking about?

The timing could be seen as less than random given last week’s leaked report of a draft US Supreme Court decision that would strike down a 50-year-old ruling governing the ability of women to receive abortions.

The appearance of “fetus” was “entirely unintentional and a coincidence,” the newspaper said in a message to readers on Monday.

At New York Times Games, we take our role seriously as a place to entertain and escape, and we want Wordle to remain distinct from the news,” the message said.

The Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark ruling that for nearly 50 years has guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion, according to reports about a leaked document. EPA

The Times changed Monday’s answer to a different word, and a spokesman said that a “vast majority” of users saw that. But some people who had not refreshed their browsers saw “fetus” instead, spokesman Jordan Cohen said.

He would not say whether The Times had received any complaints about “fetus”.

The puzzle was invented by Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, as a gift and took off when he began posting it online. Players guess words and home in on the correct answer as the game tells them if their guesses contain letters in the word of the day.

The Times bought his invention for more than $1 million and is revamping the technology to make sure every user sees the same word every day, the newspaper said.

Mr Cohen said millions of people play Wordle each day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

