Cheers and confusion as judge scraps US mask mandate

A US federal judge's ruling to strike down the transit mask mandate was met with cheers on some flights after major carriers announced to passengers they could fly mask-free, even as cases of Covid-19 rise in some parts of the country.

On Monday, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizell in Florida directed the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse the nationwide mask mandate, arguing that it is no longer effective.

The CDC had previously announced a two-week extension to the measure.

The ruling came as the US sees another uptick in Covid-19 cases, with the seven-day moving average of positive cases increasing by 19.1 per cent last week, compared with the previous seven-day average.

The White House said it is disappointed with the decision, but added the mandate "is not in effect at this time".

Transit authorities still have the option to keep mask rules in place.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority, which operates buses and trains in New York, said passengers were still required to wear masks while on board or in the station.

Los Angeles International Airport, the fifth-largest hub by passenger volume in the US, dropped its ruling but said it would hand out masks to passengers who request them.

Five of the biggest airline carriers in the US all dropped their mask requirements for travellers following the ruling, to the relief of attendants who at times have dealt with unruly passengers.

“No one’s any happier than we are,” one attendant said in a video posted by Dillon Thomas, a CBS Denver reporter, who was on the flight.

Uber followed suit on Tuesday, telling customers in an email that riders are no longer required to wear masks when using the car-riding service.

The rule remained in place for Uber's competitor, Lyft, however, as of Tuesday morning.