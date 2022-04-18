US mask mandate on planes and trains overturned by federal judge

A federal judge in Florida overturned the US government mask mandate on public transport, dealing a blow to President Joe Biden's administration as fights continue nationwide over policies concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa vacated the mask mandate nationwide and directed the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) to reverse the policy. The suit was filed by the Health Freedom Defence Fund.

The ruling came as states eased restrictions following an overall drop in case numbers from a January peak caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

More than a million Americans have died of Covid-19 in the past two years, according to Worldometers figures, and hundreds more continue to die every day.

Florida and other Republican-led states in March filed a similar lawsuit seeking to overturn the mask mandate, a fight that pitted Mr Biden against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a critic of pandemic mandates.

The states accused the administration of ignoring “loss after loss” in court and having “outright disdain” for the limits of its power.

The CDC announced last week that it would extend the mask mandate by two weeks, to May 3, as it considers data on coronavirus infections and hospital cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant. The extension is shorter than previous ones, signalling that the agency was nearing a position to lift it altogether.

The Justice Department and the CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

Some regions in the US are reporting a rise in coronavirus cases after a lull that came after the severe surge Omicron caused in the winter. The renewed spread of cases compelled the Philadelphia health department to reinstate its indoor mask mandate.

The White House, along with other global alliances, announced on Monday that a second global Covid-19 summit will convene online in May.

Bloomberg News contributed to this report