New York subway shooting: Man faces initial court appearance

Frank James, the man suspected of injuring at least 23 people by setting off smoke canisters and shooting commuters inside a New York subway train, was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday to face a federal charge of violently attacking a mass transit system.

Mr James was arrested on Wednesday about 8km from the scene of Tuesday's attack, ending a 30-hour manhunt after police received several phone-call tip-offs, including from Mr James himself.

“We got him,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters after the arrest.

He was charged with a federal terrorism offence, police said, and could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

READ MORE Zack Tahhan, Syrian immigrant who sighted New York subway shooting suspect

Ten people were shot in the subway carriage on Tuesday, police said, with five of them in a stable condition in hospital, and 13 more injured in the stampede of passengers fleeing on to the platform of 36th Street Station in Brooklyn. All are expected to survive.

Investigators said they identified Mr James as a suspect after recovering a credit card with his name on it at the crime scene, along with the keys to a U-Haul van he rented and parked several blocks away.

Police also recovered the gun used in the attack, three extended-ammunition magazines, a torch, a hatchet, a bag of fireworks and petrol.

Police tracked him down after receiving tips from residents who recognised Mr James from photos issued by police. Mr James alerted police to his whereabouts and identified himself on a hotline, telling authorities he was at a McDonald's restaurant in Manhattan's Lower East Side.

He was arrested without incident, police said.

“We hope this arrest brings some solace to the victims and the people of the city of New York,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Wednesday.

Mr James had 12 previous arrests between 1990 and 2007, the New York Police Department said. He was previously arrested on a felony and was not prohibited from purchasing a firearm. Police said the gun used in the attack was legally purchased in 2011 at an Ohio pawn broker.

Police have not yet offered a motive for the assault, but Mr James posted several videos about Mr Adams, race, violence and his history with mental illness.

A YouTube account apparently belonging to James was taken down on Wednesday for violating the online video platform's “community guidelines”, the company said.

Reuters contributed to this report