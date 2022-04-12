New York subway shooting: several people shot at Brooklyn station

At least 13 people were injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department has said.

Emergency crews responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found a number of people shot, a New York City Fire Department representative said.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the station floor.

ADVISORY: Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/xPIAHbtSA7 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

The New York City Police Department said in a tweet that people should avoid the 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn because of an investigation.

The police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.

Trains coming to and from the station were delayed during the morning rush hour.

A police officer near the scene of the shooting. Reuters

Authorities initially responded to reports of smoke at about 8:30am at the 36th Street station, which serves the D, N and R lines. Once inside, first responders found multiple people shot and numerous undetonated devices, said a fire department representative.

Police were seeking a black man with an orange vest. The New York Times and Associated Press reported the suspect was also wearing a gas mask.

The 36th Street station was serving about 13,342 passengers on week days in 2019 before the pandemic. In 2020, it served about 6,000.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.