New York subway shooting: several people shot at Brooklyn station

Police officers near the scene of the shooting in Brooklyn. Reuters
Ismaeel Naar
Apr 12, 2022

At least 13 people were injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department has said.

Emergency crews responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found a number of people shot, a New York City Fire Department representative said.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the station floor.

The New York City Police Department said in a tweet that people should avoid the 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn because of an investigation.

The police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.

Trains coming to and from the station were delayed during the morning rush hour.

Authorities initially responded to reports of smoke at about 8:30am at the 36th Street station, which serves the D, N and R lines. Once inside, first responders found multiple people shot and numerous undetonated devices, said a fire department representative.

Police were seeking a black man with an orange vest. The New York Times and Associated Press reported the suspect was also wearing a gas mask.

The 36th Street station was serving about 13,342 passengers on week days in 2019 before the pandemic. In 2020, it served about 6,000.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.

Updated: April 12, 2022, 2:23 PM
Several shot at New York subway station
