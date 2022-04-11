Joe Biden clamps down on elusive 'ghost guns' to curb US firearms violence

US President Joe Biden on Monday will announce a series of measures to crack down on "ghost guns", with a new rule increasing restrictions on the hard-to-trace weapons.

Police last year reported 20,000 ghost guns to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) as having been recovered from criminal investigations.

Because ghost guns lack the serial number that is marked on other firearms, it is difficult or impossible for police to track them to the person who bought the weapon.

The home-made gun is "the weapon of choice for many violent criminals", the White House said in a statement.

Mr Biden has repeatedly pushed for more strict federal gun laws. In his latest budget proposal, cities would receive more funding for crime prevention and intervention.

In 2020, the most recent year statistics are available, guns killed more than 45,000 people in the US. About 54 per cent of these deaths were suicides and 43 per cent were homicides.

The new rule will require licensed dealers to convert ghost guns already in circulation into serialised firearms, regardless if that weapon was made from individual parts, a kit or a 3D printer.

The sale of "buy build shoot" kits, which people can buy without a background check and use to assemble a firearm within 30 minutes, will be banned.

The legislation will also update the definitions of "frame" and "receiver" so that dealers selling these kits must become federally licensed and run a background check before any sale.

The rule requires dealers to retain records for as long as they are in business, expanding on the 20-year limit. More than 1,300 firearms in the US are untraceable every year because the dealer destroyed the records that were more than 20 years old, the White House said.

Mr Biden and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco are scheduled to announce the rule from the Justice Department on Monday afternoon.

In an opinion piece published by USA Today, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the new laws will save lives and help officials solve cases.

"These changes will make it harder for criminals and other prohibited persons to get their hands on untraceable guns. They will help ensure that law enforcement officers can get the information they need to solve crimes," Mr Garland said.

"These changes are long overdue."

Mr Biden on Monday will also nominate former US attorney Steve Dettelbach to head the ATF, which is responsible for enforcing the federal government's gun laws.

There were about 21,000 gun deaths in the US last year, up from about 19,500 the previous year, data from Gun Violence Archives indicated. The figures did not take into account death caused by suicide.

Gun violence has resulted in the deaths of more than 5,000 lives in the US this year, the group reported.

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report