Zack Tahhan, Syrian immigrant who helped New York police find subway shooting suspect

A man from Syria said he helped with the apprehension of Frank James, the man New York police arrested in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at a Brooklyn subway station.

Zack Tahhan, 21, who said he had been in the US for five years, was working for a shop in Manhattan’s East Village when he saw a man who matched police photos of Mr James on security cameras.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is the guy, we need to get him,” Mr Tahhan said in front of applauding onlookers on Wednesday.

“He was walking down the street. I see the car of the police, I said, ‘Yo, this is the guy.’ We catch him, thank God.”

Zack Tahhan, 21, describes catching the Brooklyn subway shooter in east village pic.twitter.com/dXWnkEMk5k — Natalie Wong (@natalexisw) April 13, 2022

Mr Tahhan said he ran out into the street and warned passers-by, then flagged down nearby police officers who made the arrest.

During a police briefing on Wednesday, officials did not mention Mr Tahhan’s involvement. It is not clear whether he’ll receive any of the $50,000 reward offered for tips.

Mr James, 62, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and will face federal terrorism charges.

Police apprehended him in response to a tip that he was seen at a McDonald’s in Manhattan’s East Village.

Officers responded, but when they did not see him in the restaurant they drove around until they found him on a nearby corner and took him into custody “with no incident", police said.

Bloomberg contributed to this report.