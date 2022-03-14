Dolly Parton bows out of consideration for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

Dolly Parton said on Monday that she would withdraw her name from consideration for this year's class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

In a statement, the country singer said that “even though I'm extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right".

Artists including Beck, Devo, Kate Bush, Eminem, Carly Simon and Rage Against the Machine are among this year's crop of artists in the running for the coveted honour.

“I do hope the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and will be willing to consider me again — if I'm ever worthy,” Parton wrote.

“This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

Country stars are not unknown in the Cleveland-based Hall of Fame — Johnny Cash, Jimmie Rodgers and Chet Atkins are all among its ranks.

Acts can be inducted 25 years after their first commercial music release.