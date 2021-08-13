'Run, Rose, Run': Dolly Parton to publish her first novel alongside new album

Dolly Parton might be working a little outside 9 to 5 in a bid to finish her newest project.

The American singer, 75, has announced she will release her first novel next year, with the book also accompanied by a new album.

The Jolene star has teamed up with popular American author James Patterson, 74, on the novel, which will be released in March 2022.

Entitled Run, Rose, Run, the thriller follows the story of a woman who moves to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue a career in the music industry, as well as escape her past. Nashville, known as the home of US country music, is where Parton has lived for decades.

“Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her ... and destroy her,” a description on the novel’s pre-order page reads.

The book will also feature lyrics from an original 12-song album, which will be released at the same time.

"All-new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book," Parton said while announcing the project, published by Little, Brown and Company.

"I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we've enjoyed putting it all together."

Patterson, who is behind the Alex Cross and Women's Murder Club series, is a prolific writer who has sold more than 300 million copies of his own books.

"It's an honour – and a lot of fun – to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton, whom I've long admired for her music, her storytelling and her enormous generosity," Patterson said.

"The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa. It's a really unique experience that I know readers [and listeners] will love".

This isn't the first celebrity collaboration that the author has worked on, either. Patterson teamed up with former US president Bill Clinton to co-write 2018 thriller The President is Missing and The President's Daughter, released in June this year.

Run, Rose, Run might be Parton's first novel, but the singer has a long-documented passion for books and reading. The philanthropist, who has has previously penned a cook book and children's books, launched a literacy programme in 1995.

Imagination Library gifts monthly books to children until they are 5. In February 2018, Parton donated her 100 millionth free book through the programme.

Run, Rose, Run will be released on March 7, 2022

