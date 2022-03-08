Judge asked to end Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit

Lawyers for Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was 17, formally asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit on Tuesday.

The judge had given both sides until March 17 to complete the deal or he would set a trial date, but the lawsuit will end once the judge approves the request.

Three weeks ago, the lawyers revealed that they had tentatively agreed to a settlement in which the prince would make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre's charity and declare that he never meant to malign her character.

Prince Andrew strenuously denied Ms Giuffre's allegations after she sued him for allegedly sexually abusing her while she travelled with financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2001.

Ms Giuffre reached the settlement with Prince Andrew after the judge rejected his bid to win early dismissal of the lawsuit this year.

In a letter to the judge last month from Giuffre lawyer David Boies, a statement was included that said, in part: “Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.”

The statement added that Prince Andrew acknowledged that Epstein had trafficked “countless young girls” over many years and that he “regrets his association with Epstein and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others”.

He also pledged to support victims of sex trafficking in the future.

The settlement ended the lawsuit before the start of evidence gathering, including depositions that would have forced Prince Andrew to answer questions under oath.

Prince Andrew — who had already stepped back from royal duties — was recently stripped of his honorary military titles and roles as well as his leadership of various charities, known as royal patronages.

He also can no longer use the title “his royal highness” in official settings.