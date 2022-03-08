Dual citizen charged with acting as illegal Russian agent in US

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

A dual Russian-US citizen has been charged with acting as an illegal agent of the Russian government, federal prosecutors in New York said on Tuesday.

Elena Branson faces six criminal counts over an allegation by prosecutors that she failed to register with the US government as a foreign government agent, said a statement from US Attorney in Manhattan Damian Williams.

Ms Branson, said the US Department of Justice's Southern District of New York, had “worked on behalf of the Russian government and Russian officials to advance Russian interests in the United States, including by co-ordinating meetings for Russian officials to lobby US political officials and business persons and by operating organisations in the United States for the purpose of publicly promoting Russian government policies".

The Southern District of New York said the FBI interviewed Ms Branson in September 2020, when she told agents she had never been asked by Russian officials to co-ordinate meetings with US officials.

Ms Branson left the US for Russia after that meeting. She appeared on a Russian television programme in 2021 and admitted that she had left the US in fear of arrest.

Prosecutors said she remains at large.

The charges coincide with the US seeking to put pressure on Russian through increasing economic sanctions due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Prosecutors said Ms Branson received tens of thousands of dollars in funding from the Russian government to run an organisation called the Russian Centre New York, which organised the “I Love Russia” campaign in the US and promoted Russian history and culture to US youths.

They also said she is “alleged to have corresponded with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin himself and met with a high-ranking Russia minister” in preparation of those efforts.

The organisation also lobbied officials in the state of Hawaii to not change the name of a formerly Russian fort on the island of Kauai and organised a trip for Hawaiian officials to Moscow to meet Russian officials, prosecutors said.

Such activity is not by itself illegal, but US lobbyists for foreign governments are required to disclose their affiliation to the US Department of Justice.

“Particularly given current global events, the need to detect and hinder attempts at foreign influence is of critical importance,” Mr Williams said in the statement.

Reuters contributed to this report