Which countries are on Putin's 'unfriendly' list?

Russia has issued a list of states that have committed “unfriendly” acts against it, as nations around the world pile on sanctions in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow said on Monday that all corporate deals with companies and individuals from the so-called “unfriendly countries” would now have to be approved by a government commission.

The list includes Ukraine, all of the EU nations, the US, UK and Japan, among others.

It follows a presidential decree on March 5 allowing the Russian government, companies and citizens to temporarily pay foreign currency debts owed to overseas creditors from “unfriendly countries” in roubles.

To make such payments, the government said debtors should open a special type of rouble account with a Russian bank and transfer into it the rouble equivalent of the foreign currency amount owed, according to the central bank's official exchange rate on the day of payment.

This temporary arrangement for paying foreign debts applies to payments exceeding 10 million roubles ($76,046) a month.

Western nations have frozen Russia's central bank assets, keeping it from accessing $630 billion in dollar reserves, and seven Russian banks have been excluded from the SWIFT banking system which facilitates easy money transfer across borders.

Russian individuals and companies close to the Russian government have also been sanctioned.

Russia's list of 'unfriendly' countries and territories

US

Canada

Albania

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Republic of Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Micronesia

Montenegro

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Singapore

Spain

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Ukraine

Taiwan