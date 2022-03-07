British MPs to toughen sanctions regime against Russia

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

British MPs are set to pass a new law to toughen sanctions on Russia after criticisms the UK was lagging behind other economies in targeting the allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Economic Crime Bill would allow the UK to “pursue Putin’s allies in the UK with the full backing of the law, beyond doubt or legal challenge”.

Critics said the crisis in Ukraine had triggered a belated response to the issue of dirty money passing through the British financial system aided by well-funded and skilled advisers, fixers and lawyers able to disguise the source of criminal cash.

Prominent Russian businessmen call London home, sending their children to public schools and protected from questions about the source of their money by the UK’s strict libel laws.

In a damning 2020 report, Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee said that Britain since the 1990s had welcomed Russian money with few questions asked.

The UK says it has imposed sanctions on businesses that have stopped £250 billion ($328bn) of Russian economic activity but has sanctioned fewer Kremlin-linked officials than the US or EU. France and Italy have already seized the yachts of sanctioned oligarchs.

The opposition has backed the bill and Mr Johnson said this weekend that it would be pushed through this week. It includes measures to ensure that law enforcement bodies are not outgunned by the legal teams of wealthy Russians in the courts.

The bill also demands reforms of property registration, in an attempt to peel back the layers of secrecy over the true ownership of luxury homes in the UK.

The anti-corruption group Transparency International says Russians linked to the Kremlin or accused of corruption own £1.5 billion worth of London property.

The bill also prepares the ground for a new kleptocracy unit within the National Crime Agency, the body charged with tackling the most serious and organised criminals. Experts told MPs on Monday that the unit needed to be well-resourced to be effective.

The NCA has estimated that more than £100 billion is believed to be laundered through the UK from all criminal sources every year.

The government says the new law will also make it easier to impose sanctions on people and firms who have already been sanctioned by allies including the US, Canada and the EU. The UK has targeted 11 wealthy Russians, as well as Mr Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, since the invasion.

But financial experts told MPs on Monday that the rules needed to be clear for the banks and other bodies responsible for policing the sanctions

“You can’t make sanctions up on the hoof because you are relying on the private sector to implement them,” said Tom Keatinge, the director of the London-based Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies.

He said the system was paralysed because banking staff were not sure what to do and were halting transactions to ensure they were not breaching any sanctions.

Mr Keatinge said the sanctions — unprecedented in their scale and ambition — could leave Mr Putin with a question of whether he wanted to “fund his country or fund his military”.

But he said it was a “very long shot” that sanctions could create sufficient hardship and discontent in Russia to imperil the political leadership in Russia.