Ahmaud Arbery: jogger's killers guilty in hate-crimes trial

The three men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes on Tuesday for violating Arbery’s civil rights and targeting him because he was black.

The jury reached its decision after several hours of deliberation on the charges against father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan.

All three men were found guilty of violating Arbery's civil rights by attacking him because of his race, and of attempted kidnapping, capping the latest high-profile trial to probe issues of vigilantism and racial violence in America.

The McMichaels were additionally convicted of a federal firearms charge. Bryan was not charged with a weapons offence. The hate-crimes felony, the most serious of the charges the accused faced, carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The three men were convicted last year of murder and other crimes in state court and sentenced to life terms for the shotgun slaying of Arbery, a one-time high school football star who worked for a lorry-washing company and his father's landscaping business.

The jury of eight white people, three black people and one Hispanic person deliberated a little under three hours on Monday before Judge Lisa Wood adjourned proceedings in the Brunswick, Georgia, courthouse for the evening.

On Tuesday morning, Judge Lisa Wood told prosecutors and defence lawyers that she had received a note from an unnamed juror. It asked: “Which part of the verdict form do I need to read?” — possibly indicating a decision was imminent.

Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the killing.

During the trial, prosecutors showed about two dozen text messages and social media posts in which Travis McMichael and Bryan used racist slurs and made derogatory comments about black people. The FBI wasn’t able to access Greg McMichael’s phone because it was encrypted.

The earlier trial largely skirted racial issues, with state prosecutors concentrating on a straightforward murder case against the three men.

The February 23, 2020, chase ended with Arbery cornered and Travis McMichael firing three shotgun blasts at point-blank range that left Arbery dead at the scene.

Mobile phone video of the incident recorded by Bryan stirred public outrage when it surfaced on social media about two months later, at a time when police had yet to make arrests in the case.

Prosecutors presented jurors with a lengthy history of overtly, sometimes violently, racist slurs and social media commentary by the three men as evidence that the accused had singled out Arbery because of the colour of his skin.

“They were motivated by racial assumption, racial resentment and racial anger,” Christopher Perras, a special litigator for the US Justice Department's civil rights division, said in his summation on Monday.

“They saw a black man in their neighbourhood and they thought the worst of him.”

Defence lawyers focused on Arbery's conduct, arguing the McMichaels chased after him not because he was black but because they had seen him on four previous occasions at night at a house under construction and believed his actions were suspicious.

Bryan's lawyer said his client joined the pursuit in his own vehicle when he saw the McMichaels driving after Arbery yelling at him to stop and assumed the man they were chasing was running away because he had “done something wrong".

The defence did not deny the bigoted social discourse and racial epithets of their clients over the years but insisted those did not prove racist intent for their actions towards Arbery.

Agencies contributed to this report