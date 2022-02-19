US reiterates 'ironclad' support for Nato amid Russia tensions

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The US has pledged its “ironclad” support to Nato, as Vice President Kamala Harris threatened “swift, severe and united” sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine.

She reiterated that no US troops would be sent to fight in Ukraine, which is not a Nato member, but said American soldiers “will defend every inch of Nato territory” in eastern Europe.

US relations with other Nato members and the EU wavered under former president Donald Trump, who described the military alliance as “obsolete”. His successor, President Joe Biden, has sought to rebuild those ties, with Ms Harris saying she had been “reassured and heartened” by the response and “widespread agreement across the trans-Atlantic community” to the tensions with Russia.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, she described Nato as “the greatest military alliance the world has ever seen”.

“Let me be clear, America's commitment to Article Five is ironclad,” said Ms Harris, referring to the Nato principle that an attack against a member state is considered as an attack against all of them.

“This commitment is sacrosanct to me, to President Biden and to our entire nation.”

The US said that Russia has built up as many as 190,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, leading to fears in Western capitals that an invasion is imminent. Moscow denies those claims and accused Nato of provocation.

“I can say with absolute certainty, if Russia further invades Ukraine, the US together with our allies and partners will impose significant and unprecedented economic cost,” said Ms Harris, comments that were greeted with applause in Munich.

"We have prepared economic measures that will be swift, severe, and united. We will impose far reaching financial sanctions and export controls.

We will aim at Russia's financial institutions and key industries.

“We will target those who are complicit and those who aid and abet this unprovoked invasion,” she added.

The US will not stop with economic measures, but will further reinforce the eastern flank of Nato, said Ms Harris.