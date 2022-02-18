Russia-Ukraine crisis: why does Moscow want to invade?

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Fears are heightening that Russian troops are ready to launch military action in Ukraine following tension in the country's east, where Ukrainian forces are locked in a long conflict with Moscow-backed separatists.

The war in Ukraine could trigger Europe's security structure, especially as the US has said Russian forces are ready to launch military action any day.

“Everything is possible” in terms of what happens next at Ukraine's border, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told LCO television on Friday.

“Both a massive invasion by Russian forces on Ukrainian territory and the diplomatic discussions we have been asking for for a long time".

Why is Russia planning to invade Ukraine?

Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine over the past several months. The US has responded by sending several thousand troops to two of Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, Poland and Romania.

While Moscow insists it has no plans to invade, Washington and its allies have said an onslaught is likely to happen.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it plans to invade its neighbour and said troop movements are routine. It claimed to have pulled some forces back and accused western critics of “hysteria”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued various security demands to the US before he draws his military forces back. Mr Putin’s list includes a ban on Ukraine joining Nato and an agreement that Nato will remove troops and weapons across much of Eastern Europe.

Russian tanks return from a shooting range in the Voronezh region. Russia said some of its forces near the Ukraine border would be returning to their bases after completing exercises. EPA

Is Russia withdrawing its troops?

Russia said on Friday it was withdrawing more tanks and other armoured vehicles from areas near Ukraine's border after running war games that had raised concerns in the West.

“Another military train carrying personnel and military equipment belonging to tank army units of the western military district returned to their permanent bases in the Nizhny Novgorod region after completing scheduled exercises,” the Russian defence ministry said.

Separately, it said 10 Su-24 war planes were being moved from the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula to airfields in other regions as part of drills.

In a later announcement carried by news agencies, the defence ministry said further tank contingents of the western military district were loading on to trains to return to bases after drills.

The US and UK have so far rejected Russia’s claims that it is pulling back troops from the border with Ukraine, with the country's foreign minister saying on Thursday that tank fire had been recorded on its eastern frontier.

In recent days, Nato has accused Russia of increasing its troop count at the Ukrainian border a day after Moscow claimed it had begun to withdraw some of its military units. Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that it appeared Russia was continuing its military build-up at the border.

Moscow has accused the alliance of aiding Ukraine with weapons and the US of stoking tension to contain Russia’s development.

Mr Putin has said that Russia has “nowhere further to retreat to — do they think we will just sit idly by?". His government wants Moscow wants Nato to return to its pre-1997 borders. However, the 30-member state group says that will not happen.

Moscow is also calling for all US forces to leave Central Europe, Eastern Europe and the Baltics, and has expressed its opposition to an eastward expansion.

How did the tension begin?

Tension between Russia and Ukraine reached a peak in 2014 when protesters ousted Ukraine’s pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovich in what is now known as the Revolution of Dignity.

Russia forcibly annexed Crimea at the same time, leaving Ukraine in a vulnerable position for self-defence, with a temporary government and unprepared military.

Mr Putin immediately moved to strike in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. The armed conflict between Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists has killed more 14,000 people.

Which other countries are involved?

American officials ordered most of the US embassy personnel in Kiev to leave on February 12, as they issued a warning that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come any day. President Joe Biden cautioned Mr Putin of the “swift and severe” costs of any such invasion.

France this week backed an overhaul of Europe’s security structure and urged Russia to join a new “security and stability order” for the continent amid heightened tension over Ukraine.

The UK warned the Kremlin on Thursday against formally recognising two pro-Moscow separatist territories in Ukraine, days after the Russian Parliament voted to urge Mr Putin to do so.

What should we know about Ukrainians’ relationship with Russia?

Since gaining independence 30 years ago after the fall of the Soviet Union, Ukraine has been mired in corruption and internal divisions. Ukraine is a country divided, with its western region generally supporting western Europe while much of its eastern side is pro-Russia.

Ukraine and the West accused Russia of backing the rebels with troops and weapons. Moscow has said that any Russians who fought in the east were volunteers. Unlike its response to Crimea, Russia continues to officially deny its involvement in the Donbas conflict.

After a massive defeat of Ukrainian troops in the battle of Ilovaisk in August 2014, envoys from Kiev, the rebels and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) signed a truce in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in September 2014.

The document envisaged an OSCE-observed ceasefire, a pullback of all foreign fighters, an exchange of prisoners and hostages, an amnesty for the rebels and a promise that separatist regions could have a degree of self-rule.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued various security demands to the US before he draws his military forces back. AFP

The deal quickly collapsed and large-scale fighting resumed, leading to another major defeat for Ukrainian forces at Debaltseve in January-February of 2015.

France and Germany brokered another peace agreement, which was signed in Minsk in February 2015 by representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the rebels. However, the deal is still far from being fulfilled and Russia has expressed its frustration.

Two rounds of talks in Paris and Berlin between presidential envoys from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany have yielded no progress. Amid the deadlock in talks, the lower house of Russian parliament this week urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognise the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk.

But Mr Putin has indicated he was not inclined to make the move that would effectively shatter the Minsk deal.

