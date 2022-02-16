Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl victory parade takes over city

Los Angeles is once again home to NFL champions and the city celebrated in sunny southern California on Wednesday with confetti, rousing speeches and painted faces.

Fans of the Los Angeles Rams lined up to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The crowd gathered in Exhibition Park, located south of downtown LA, to celebrate the victory as players, coaches and others waved from blue double-decker buses.

Wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp honoured NBA legend and deceased LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant by wearing a unique “8-24" jersey.

“Kobe is synonymous with LA. I feel it’s only right — there’s a championship that Kobe is a part of,” Kupp told a local television station.

Cooper Kupp: "We're out here celebrating this championship. Kobe is a part of this. He belongs here. He set the standard. All I know, get back to work, let's run it back." pic.twitter.com/LmWIhRwiFi — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 16, 2022

Quarterback Matthew Stafford gave a rousing speech thanking fans for their commitment.

“We're here today to celebrate you guys for cheering for us all this time and for us for making it happen when we needed to make it happen,” Stafford said.

Stafford was one of several-high profile players the Rams acquired in the past season, effectively mortgaging their future by luring stars in while trading away several draft picks.

He was previously quarterback for the University of Georgia Bulldogs, who won this year's college football National Championship.

But the Rams' “all-in” approach was justified after they defeated the Bengals 23-20 in the Super Bowl.

It was the franchise's first NFL championship since 2000, when the Rams were based in St Louis, Missouri.