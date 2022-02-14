Super Bowl 2022: Cooper Kupp's late TD lifts Los Angeles Rams over Cincinnati Bengals

In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy.

It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since 1999 — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.

They did it in their home, the $5 billion SoFi Stadium, making the Rams the second consecutive host to win the championship after Tampa Bay became the first a year ago.

The winning series, during which game MVP Kupp’s 4-yard touchdown reception was negated by offsetting penalties, ended soon after with the NFL Offensive Player of the Year easily beating Eli Apple in the right corner of the end zone for the winning score.

Kupp had four receptions for 39 yards, and a 7-yard run on fourth-and-1 from the Rams 30 on the championship drive.

“I just don’t feel deserving of this,” Kupp, who capped off his Triple Crown receiving season in fitting fashion with a Super Bowl MVP award, said.

“I’m just so thankful for the guys I get to be around, for the coaches, for my family. I just don’t have words, I’m just so thankful for everyone, everyone that’s been in my life and has encouraged me, has pushed me, has been there for me every step of the way.”

Even with that brilliant, decisive march to the Lombardi Trophy, it was LA’s “fearsome fivesome” that made the difference. Led by Aaron Donald and Von Miller, they sacked Joe Burrow a Super Bowl record-tying seven times, shutting down the Cincinnati offense after a 22-second spurt to start the second half gave the Bengals the lead.

Fittingly, Burrow was under pressure on fourth-and-1 and threw incomplete, setting off a football fiesta this city has not seen since the LA Raiders won the 1983 championship.

The 10 quick points at the outset of the third quarter put Cincinnati ahead for the first time. Tee Higgins’ 75-yard score made it 17-13 and was followed one play later by Chidobe Awuzie’s pick. Evan McPherson tied Adam Vinatieri’s postseason record with his 14th field goal, a 38-yarder.

Higgins beat All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the first play of the second half - the receiver clearly tugged Ramsey’s face mask on the play. After Matthew Stafford was intercepted on the next play, the Bengals got McPherson’s field goal.

Then they tried to hold on as all of southwest Ohio held its breath.

But LA’s relentless pass rush, led by its two biggest stars, Donald and Miller with two apiece, allowed nothing more.

Then came the 15-play march in which Kupp also converted the fourth down with his run.

One of the greatest seasons by a WR ever ends with a ring and Super Bowl MVP.



Fairytale ending for @CooperKupp. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/j5bF7ef4gZ — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022

Kupp even earned the MVP honor despite often being double-teamed after fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr went out with a knee injury in the second period.

“That’s hard work, that’s hours together,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “I just thank Coach [Sean McVay] for putting it ... ‘Hey, Matthew, you and Coop go get this thing done.’ He kept calling plays for him, kept finding ways to get him the ball. He made unbelievable plays, that’s what he does.”

Kupp joined Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992) and Steve Smith (2005) as the only players since the merger to lead the NFL in receptions, yards receiving and receiving yards in the same season when he had 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns to win the AP Offensive Player of the Year.

Kupp joined Joe Montana in 1989 as the only players to win Super Bowl MVP and AP Offensive Player of the Year in the same season.