Super Bowl LVI: the numbers behind America's most-watched event

With 70,000 people in attendance and more than 100 million projected to tune in on Sunday, Super Bowl LVI is expected to post record-breaking ratings.

For only the second time in the National Football League's history, the host city will play in the “Big Game” when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Inglewood, California. That could be why ticket prices have steadily dropped in recent days, as Angelenos wait to buy tickets for what they perceive as a home game.

Still, they're going to be spending big money for a seat inside SoFi Stadium.

Fans looking to enjoy a VIP experience on Sunday will have to dole out about $38,000, while Ticketmaster, the NFL's official ticketing partner, listed prices of up to $75,000 per VIP ticket. Ticket-booking company StubHub reported that, as of Friday, tickets for seats in the rafters cost $4,036.

Wait, wait there's more. Parking will be “extremely limited” because of festivities outside the stadium, the city of Inglewood said, meaning those planning to drive will pay a pretty price tag.

On StubHub, parking prices vary wildly, with the cost of spots ranging from $283 all the way up to $6,970.

Nearby residents eager to get in on the action are charging hundreds of dollars for parking spots in private garages and driveways, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Retailers are set to earn $14.6bn from the game this year through sales of merchandise and other items, said the National Retail Federation, which has tracked Super Bowl spending plans since 2007.

Those who won't be heading to the $5.5 billion state-of-the-art stadium are predicted to spend $78.92 on game-related expenses this year, with food and beverages accounting for 79 per cent of spending.

US actor Pete Davidson will appear in an ad for Hellmann's mayonnaise for the 2022 Super Bowl. Hellmann's via AP

Must-see TV

More Americans tune in to the Super Bowl than any other television broadcast and a record-breaking 117 million people are expected to watch this year's Super Bowl, said analytics firm PredictHQ.

Last year's Super Bowl drew a whopping 92 million viewers, crushing the second-place broadcast by about 50 million.

American football is a big draw for US viewers, with NFL games making up 75 of the 100 most-watched television broadcasts last year, Sports Business Journal reported.

This photo provided by Frito-Lay North America shows a scene from Lay’s 2022 Super Bowl NFL football spot with Paul Rudd and Seth Rogan. Frito-Lay North America via AP

Mad men

Super Bowl advertisements starring A-listers have become a traditional part of the Big Game with some people only tuning for them. This year's crop will include Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Matthew Matthew McConaughey, Salma Hayek, Will Smith, Eugene Levy, Pete Davidson, Brie Larson and Dave Bautista with sidelined Lindsay Lohan returning to the game for Planet Fitness.

Last year, 76 per cent of viewers cited advertisements as a reason for tuning in and 30 per cent said they were a major reason to watch the game, global decision intelligence company Morning Consult said.

Broadcaster NBC, which is also hosting this year's Winter Olympics, said its advertising slots have sold out.

Last year's Super Bowl generated $434.5m in in-game revenue, research firm Kantar reported. With commercial slots going for as high as $7m this year, NBC expects to profit more than $500m in advertising revenue.