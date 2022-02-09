Ex-'American Idol' star Caleb Kennedy arrested in drunk-driving fatal crash

Former American Idol star Caleb Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday and accused of drunkenly driving his truck into a building in South Carolina, killing one person, according to US media outlets.

Authorities said the 17-year-old was driving his truck when he crashed into private property. Police identified the victim as 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris, who was transported to a hospital and later died.

The fatal crash occurred roughly 24 kilometres from Kennedy's home.

The teenage country singer was charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death and is being held at a detention centre in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, according to local media outlets.

He faces up to 25 years in prison if he is charged as an adult.

Kennedy competed on the 19th season of American Idol and was considered a frontrunner after making it to the final five. With just two weeks remaining, Kennedy dropped out of the competition after a video of him sitting near someone wearing what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood circulated online. He later posted an apology online.

"There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse," he said in an Instagram post.