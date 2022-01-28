Man crashes into Taylor Swift's New York City building, police say

Morgan Mank of Virginia told police that he would not leave until he met the pop star

Taylor Swift on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. Photo: Instagram
Associated Press
Jan 28, 2022

A Virginia man has been arrested for crashing a car into Taylor Swift's New York City apartment building and trying to gain entry, police said.

Morgan Mank, 31, was arrested shortly after 3am on Thursday after driving the wrong way on Franklin Street in the Tribeca neighbourhood, where Swift owns a town house and several apartments in an adjacent building, a police representative said.

Police said Mr Mank crashed into one of the buildings and tried unsuccessfully to gain entry. The police representative could not confirm reports that Mr Mank told officers he wouldn't leave until he met Swift.

Mr Mank was taken to hospital for an evaluation and was later arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving with impaired ability. It was not known if he had a lawyer who could comment. A phone number listed for Mr Mank in Ashburn, Virginia, was disconnected.

Swift, a multiple Grammy winner with a fervent fan base, has been plagued by stalkers at her Tribeca home as well as homes she owns in California and Rhode Island.

A request for comment was sent to a representative for the singer.

Updated: January 28th 2022, 4:24 PM
New York CityNew YorkUSMusic
