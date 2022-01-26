Prince Andrew demands trial by jury in civil sex abuse case

Britain's Prince Andrew has demanded a trial by jury in the civil sex case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, alleges Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her in three different locations between 2000 and 2002.

The prince on Wednesday filed an answer to the suit in Manhattan federal court, outlining 11 reasons why the case should be dismissed, including that Ms Giuffre's claims are “barred by the doctrine of consent” and by “her own wrongful conduct".

The prince also formally denied Ms Giuffre’s claims that he sexually abused her when she was a teenager.

In the court document, Prince Andrew's lawyers Andrew Brettler and Melissa Lerner concluded: “Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the complaint.”

The request to dismiss also cited Ms Giuffre’s permanent residency in Australia and a settlement from more than a decade earlier between late financier Jeffrey Epstein and Ms Giuffre that Prince Andrew’s lawyers contend prevents her from suing.

They also argued that she had consented to sexual activity and that the statute of limitations has expired.

Ms Giuffre has accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her at Epstein's New York mansion and on his private island, Little St James, as well as at the London home of disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted last year of providing Epstein access to teenage girls.

She has claimed Prince Andrew was one of several men Epstein “lent” her to for sexual abuse.

Following the judge’s decision earlier in January, Prince Andrew — who had already stepped back from royal duties — was stripped of his honorary military titles.