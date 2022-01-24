US tells Ukraine embassy staff's families to leave as war fears rise

The State Department has ordered the families of all American personnel at the US embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian incursion.

The department told the dependants of staffers at the US embassy in Kiev that they must leave the country.

It also said that non-essential embassy staff could leave Ukraine at government expense.

READ MORE Why Israel will watch the US-Russia standoff anxiously

Rising tension about Russia’s military build-up on the Ukraine border was not eased during talks on Friday between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.

State Department officials said the Kiev embassy would stay open and that the announcement did not mean an evacuation.

The move was under consideration for some time and did not reflect an easing of US support for Ukraine, the officials said.

The State Department noted recent reports that Russia was planning significant military action against Ukraine.

But the Russian Foreign Ministry has accused Nato countries of increasing tension around Ukraine with disinformation.

“The security conditions, particularly along Ukraine’s borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice," the State Department said.

“Demonstrations, which have turned violent at times, regularly occur throughout Ukraine, including in Kiev.”