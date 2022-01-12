Nato and Russia begin tense summit in shadow of Ukraine crisis

Nato and Russia began tense negotiations on Wednesday aimed at bridging wide differences over Ukraine and the future of military alliances in Europe.

In the second leg of this week’s peace efforts after Russia and the US met on Monday, the 30 alliance members were speaking to Moscow’s delegates in Brussels in their first formal summit since 2019.

Washington said it was neither optimistic nor pessimistic about the talks, while Moscow said the ball was in America’s court to respond to Russia’s list of demands.

Moscow’s key objective is to stop the further eastward expansion of Nato, a condition rejected by the US, the alliance and potential candidate countries such as Ukraine.

The US, in turn, said any chance of diplomacy succeeding would require Russia to de-escalate tensions in Ukraine, which is on alert for an invasion with tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on its eastern border.

Julianne Smith, the US ambassador to Nato, said Washington would push back on proposals from Russia “that are simply non-starters”.

“We will not allow anyone to slam Nato’s open door policy shut,” Ms Smith said.

At what was described as a "moment of truth" by Russia, Nato said the talks would address European security, especially Ukraine, as well as military activities, transparency and risk reduction.

“Nato’s aim is a de-escalation in the security situation in and around Ukraine,” said the alliance's Assistant Secretary General Baiba Braze.

“The alliance will always respond to any deterioration of our security environment, and will do what we have to do to protect defend all allies.”

The allies prepared for the meeting by consulting with US delegate Wendy Sherman on the outcome of her talks with Russia on Monday.

Those talks in Geneva ended with no clear breakthrough, as Moscow reiterated its demands for a veto on Nato expansion. Washington is promising to consult with Ukraine and European allies, addressing concerns over the nuclear-armed US and Russia dominating discussions.

James Cleverly, a Foreign Office minister of state, is representing the UK, which said this week that Russia’s military build-up was unprovoked and unjustified.

Denmark’s delegation to Nato said it hoped for a “meaningful dialogue” with Russia but said the Kremlin must “choose co-operation over confrontation”.

The Nato-Russia Council was established in 2002, and kept alive after most ties were severed following Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The talks will continue with a meeting of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe on Thursday. Russia said on Tuesday that it would not let the security talks drag on indefinitely.