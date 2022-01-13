Biden to pressure Democrats on voting rights

US President Joe Biden will seek to rally Senate Democrats in a meeting at the US Capitol on Thursday to unite and alter the chamber's rules to pass voting rights legislation.

Mr Biden and most fellow Democrats have ratcheted up their campaign to pass voting rights legislation after spending much of his first year in office debating spending bills focused on Covid-19 relief, infrastructure and social safety net programs.

The Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act together would make Election Day a holiday, expand access to mail-in voting and strengthen US Justice Department oversight of local election jurisdictions with a history of discrimination.

Democrats see the voting rights bills as a last chance to counter new voting restrictions in Republican-controlled states ahead of the November 8 congressional elections, when they run the risk of losing their narrow majorities in at least one chamber.

Former Democratic President Barack Obama wrote in a USA Today op-ed on Thursday that the Senate's "filibuster" rule, which requires 60 of the 100 senators to agree on most legislation, has become a common tool for the chamber's minority to block important progress on issues supported by the majority of voters.

"We can’t allow it to be used to block efforts to protect our democracy. That’s why I fully support President Joe Biden’s call to modify Senate rules as necessary to make sure pending voting rights legislation gets called for a vote," Mr Obama wrote.

Democrats, who hold just 50 seats, remain divided on how to get around the rule that has hampered them.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday outlined a strategy to ensure a Senate floor debate on voting rights, after three separate attempts last year were stymied by Republicans.

Under the plan, the House of Representatives will soon repackage two elections-related bills into one and pass it. It would then go to the Senate under a special procedure preventing Republicans from blocking debate.

If Republicans remain opposed, that bill would not pass the Senate unless all Democrats agree to change the filibuster, he said.

Mr Schumer set Martin Luther King Jr Day as the deadline to pass the voting rights legislation and change the rules to the filibuster.

At least two Senate Democrats - Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona - are opposed to changing the rules.

Former presidents Bill Clinton and Obama, as well as talk-show personality Oprah Winfrey, have all reportedly phoned Mr Manchin convince him to go along with the plan. Mr Manchin, and Ms Sinema, appear seemingly impervious to any pressure thus far.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said Republicans remain opposed to the voting rights legislation and filibuster rule changes.

Mr McConnell also criticised Biden for a speech in Atlanta on Tuesday pushing for an overhaul of the filibuster to pass voting rights bills, calling it "incoherent, incorrect and beneath his office."

In his Tuesday speech, Mr Biden said he is "tired of being quiet".

“The threat to our democracy is so grave, we must find a way to pass these voting rights bills, debate them, vote," he said.

Republican lawmakers in 19 states have passed dozens of laws making it harder to vote.

