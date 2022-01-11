Biden to champion voting rights as clock ticks down for Democrats

US President Joe Biden will use a speech in Georgia on Tuesday to endorse changing Senate rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, saying it’s time to choose “democracy over autocracy."

He will travel to Reverend Martin Luther King Jr's birthplace of Atlanta to jump-start stalled efforts to reform US voting rights, after some states have passed new laws that activists say will deter black and other minority voters, who tend to vote Democratic, from going to the polls.

Along with Vice President Kamala Harris, Mr Biden will speak at Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, two historically black schools, as Democrats gird themselves for tough 2022 midterm congressional elections that are widely expected to seem them lose their congressional majority and any chance to change federal voting laws for years to come.

Many civil rights activists say Mr Biden should have done more during his first year in office to push for reforms, and some, including Georgia's Stacey Abrams, won't attend his speech. Mr Biden said he spoke to Ms Abrams this morning, and that they got their scheduling mixed up but are “on the same page.”

The president will speak about "the urgent need to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections from corrupt attempts to strip law-abiding citizens of their fundamental freedoms and allow partisan state officials to undermine vote counting processes," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has set next Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr Day as a deadline to either pass voting legislation or consider revising the rules around the chamber’s filibuster blocking device.

Mr Biden is expected to evoke the memories of the US Capitol riot a year ago in more forcefully aligning himself with the voting rights effort. He will say: “The next few days, when these bills come to a vote, will mark a turning point in this nation," according to prepared remarks.

“Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice? I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch,” he’ll say..

“I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies foreign and domestic. And so the question is where will the institution of the United States Senate stand?”

A White House official, previewing the speech on the condition of anonymity, said Mr Biden would voice support for changing the Senate filibuster rules only so far as ensuring the right to vote is defended — a strategy some Democrats have been looking to the president to embrace.

The current rules require 60 votes to advance most legislation including voting rights — a threshold that Senate Democrats can’t meet alone because they only have a 50-50 majority with Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties. Republicans unanimously oppose the voting rights measures.

Mr Biden in the past has waded more cautiously into the debate. He is a former longtime senator who largely stands by existing rules but is also under enormous political pressure to engineer a breakthrough. Even with his pressure, it’s not clear what practical effect he can have.

Not all Democrats are on board with changing the filibuster rules. And should the Democrats clear the obstacles to passage of the voting rights laws, it could be too late to counter widespread voting restrictions passed in 19 states following former president Donald Trump’s 2020 loss and his lies — embraced by many Republicans -- that the election was stolen through voter fraud.

Republicans who have fallen in line behind Trump’s election misinformation are separately promoting efforts to influence future elections by installing sympathetic leaders in local election posts and by backing for elective office some of those who participated in the riot at the US Capitol a year ago.

Georgia is at the centre of it all, one of the key battleground states in the 2020 elections.

After the votes were counted and recounted, Mr Trump told a top state election official he wanted the official to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss. The state’s votes nonetheless went to Mr Biden, and both of its Senate seats went to Democrats as well.

Last year, the Republican governor signed a sweeping rewrite of election rules that, among other things, gives the State Election Board new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace local election officials.

