US sues Georgia to block voting law it says affects black voters

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the law is unconstitutional and exercises intentional discrimination

Attorney General Merrick Garland announces the lawsuit against Georgia. AFP
Attorney General Merrick Garland announces the lawsuit against Georgia. AFP

The US Justice Department will file a lawsuit on Friday challenging a Georgia election law that imposes new limits on voting, saying that it infringes on the rights of black voters, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

The Georgia law, which also bans the distribution of water or food to people waiting in long queues at polling places, is one of a wave of new measures passed by Republican-controlled state legislatures this year, fuelled by former president Donald Trump's baseless claims that his November election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

"This lawsuit is the first of many steps we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote," Mr Garland said.

Read More

A voting rights activist in Atlanta, Georgia. Voters in non-white communities in Georgia often face long queues at polling stations. Reuters US voting rights law goes nowhere as Republican states expand restrictions

Delta and Coca-Cola blast home state Georgia's voting restrictions

Opinion: The latest test for US democracy is which Americans get to vote and how easily

"We are scrutinising new laws that seek to curb voter access and when we see violations of federal law, we will act."

The lawsuit is the first of many actions the department plans to protect Americans' right to vote, he said.

It will also be offering new guidance on post-election audits, following a wave of challenges to the results of the 2020 supporters by Trump supporters, and issue the Federal Bureau of Investigation and federal prosecutors new directions to prosecute threats to election workers.

“The complaint alleges that the state enacted those restrictions with the purpose of denying or abridging the right to vote on the basis of race of colour,” Mr Garland said.

After a sweeping Democratic-sponsored bill aimed at protecting access to the ballot died on a party-line vote in the Senate this week, President Joe Biden vowed to take other steps to protect voting rights.

The Republican governors of Arizona, Florida and Iowa have also signed new voting restrictions this year, while state legislatures in Pennsylvania and Texas are trying to advance similar measures.

The Georgia law, signed by Governor Brian Kemp on March 25, tightened absentee ballot identification requirements, restricted ballot drop-box use and allowed a Republican-controlled state agency to take over local voting operations. The state was a key battleground in the 2020 presidential election.

Mr Biden, who became the first Democratic presidential candidate in three decades to win Georgia, has staunchly criticised Georgia's new law, calling it an "atrocity".

Updated: June 25, 2021 09:15 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Rory Stewart, who visited Kabul, Afghanistan in 2002 during travels across Asia, warned that America's withdrawal would be 'disastrous'. Shutterstock 

Biden's 'foolish decision' to pull troops out of Afghanistan lambasted by Harvard's Rory Stewart

Asia
Britney Spears performs on a stage during a concert in Kiev, Ukraine, in 2011. Courtesy AP Photo 

Britney Spears apologises to fans for ‘pretending’ to be okay

Music
Microsoft on June 24, 2021 unveiled a new version of the Windows software. AFP

Microsoft announces first major update in 6 years with Windows 11 debut

Technology
Nanyang Technological University in Singapore was the highest-ranked university under 50 years old. Getty

Five UAE universities in THE's young university global rankings

Education
A UN report says millions more will go hungry owing to the catastrophic effects of climate change. AFP 

Leaked UN report lays bare catastrophic effects of climate change

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world