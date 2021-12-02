US government shutdown threatened over Covid measures

The US House of Representatives on Thursday was preparing to pass a stopgap funding bill to keep the government operating, but Senate leaders were still grappling with the threat from a group of Republicans aimed at delaying action due to objections over federal vaccine and testing mandates.

Current government spending expires at midnight on Friday, which is enough time to bring the temporary funding extension through Congress — if there are no objections in the Senate.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he had spoken with Senate leaders and he does not think the government will be forced into a shutdown.

“There is a plan in place unless somebody decides to be totally erratic and I don’t think that will happen,” he told reporters.

Despite support for the stopgap from most Republican senators, a cluster led by Kansas Republican Roger Marshall has demanded a vote on an amendment that would block funding for the Covid-19 private-sector workplace mandates imposed by the Biden administration.

“We don’t want an economic shutdown,” Mr Marshall claimed on Thursday. “An unconstitutional federal vaccine mandate is going to lead to an economic shutdown.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not said whether he will agree to allow the amendment to have an up-or-down vote. A vaccine amendment sponsored by Mr Marshall on the last stopgap bill failed on a party-line vote.

Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia said on Thursday he is still considering his position on the employer-based mandate, suggesting there might be some possibility of it succeeding.

“I don’t think shutting down the government over that issue is going to get an outcome,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said about the vaccine mandate on Fox News on Thursday. “It would only create chaos and uncertainty.”

He pointed to other ways the Biden administration could be forced to abandon its Occupational Safety and Health Administration vaccine mandate, including a Senate vote as early as next week overturning it.

Asked by Mr McConnell later about his confidence in averting a shutdown, he said: “We're not going to do that.”

The stopgap bill would fund US government agencies through February 18, which Democrats hope will free up time in December to pass their separate tax, climate and social spending proposal totalling about $2 trillion, in addition to raising the US debt limit.

The funding extension puts agencies on autopilot, freezing in place programme funding levels and forbidding new contracts, with few exceptions, one of which being $7 billion in funding to aid Afghan evacuees.

Meeting the fast-approaching, end-of-week deadline will require the co-operation of all Senate Republicans, with each having the power to drag out the process.

Mike Lee, a senator from Utah, walks to the Senate floor after threatening to force a government shutdown to block President Biden's vaccine mandate. EPA

Some House Republicans, including Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, have called on the party to shut down the government to prevent enforcement of the federal vaccine requirement.

But the votes of these Republicans are not expected to be needed to pass the stopgap bill in the House.

However, adding such an amendment to the stopgap in the Senate would force the House to vote on it again and make the bill unpalatable to many House Democrats.

“We’re not going to go for their anti-vaxxing,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “If you think that’s how we’re going to keep government open, forget that.”