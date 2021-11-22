Alex Jones and Roger Stone among new subpoenas from January 6 committee

The US House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump on Monday issued subpoenas for five people who had a part in organising rallies around the insurrection.

Famed far-right radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Republican lobbyist and political consultant Roger Stone are among people being investigated, the committee said.

It said it would look into their roles in "planning and financing of the January 5 and 6 rallies in Washington and the subsequent march and violent attack on the United States Capitol".

The "Stop the Steal" rally, at which Mr Trump appeared and spoke outside the White House, took place just before many of those who attended violently stormed the Capitol. The protest was held to contest the 2020 presidential election results.

Dustin Stockton and his fiancee Jennifer Lawrence, and Taylor Budowich, Mr Jones and Mr Stone received subpoena letters asking for records and their testimonies.

"We need to know who organised, planned, paid for and received funds related to those events, as well as what communications organisers had with officials in the White House and Congress," said Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the house select committee.

"We believe the witnesses we subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to co-operate fully with our effort to get answers for the American people about the violence of January 6.”

The latest subpoenas follow several similar requests to people in Mr Trump's inner circle at the time of January 6.

The committee has also had challenges from people refusing to meet subpoena orders, including by former Trump aide Steve Bannon, who was indicted by a grand jury last week.

Mr Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows also defied his subpoena but has not yet received Mr Bannon's punishment.