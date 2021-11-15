Steve Bannon surrenders to authorities to face contempt charges

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has surrendered to federal authorities to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a US House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

A defiant Mr Bannon was taken into custody on Monday morning and is expected to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather.

"This is all noise," he said of his indictment, as he arrived at the FBI's Washington field office.

"I want you guys to stay focused on the message," he said, promoting his "War Room" website.

"We're taking down the [Joe] Biden regime."

Indicted by a federal grand jury last week, Mr Bannon was charged with one count of refusing to appear for a deposition and an additional charge of refusing to provide documents related to the investigation, a statement released by the US department of Justice said.

"Steve Bannon's indictment should send a clear message to anyone who thinks they can ignore the Select Committee or try to stonewall our investigation: no one is above the law," said committee chair Bennie Thompson and vice chair Liz Cheney in a statement.

The US House Select Committee believes Mr Bannon possesses relevant information pertaining to events surrounding the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The ex-chief strategist previously claimed that former US president Donald Trump had instructed him not to appear before the committee on the grounds of executive privilege, which permits presidents to keep certain communications with aides confidential.

He left his post as senior adviser to Mr Trump in 2017.

Mr Bannon is one of more than 30 people close to Mr Trump who have been ordered by the House committee to testify about the run-up to January 6, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to prevent formal congressional certification of Mr Trump's election loss to Mr Biden.

The indictment came as a second expected witness, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, defied his own subpoena from the committee on Friday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 30 An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of former president Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. Reuters

Mr Meadows's lawyer argued it would be inappropriate for him to speak before the committee until a court delivers a ruling on Mr Trump's claim of executive privilege over materials related to the insurrection.

House investigators hope the charges against Mr Bannon will motivate other witnesses including Mr Meadows to testify.

House Select Committee member Adam Schiff on Sunday said that the committee would “move quickly” to refer Mr Meadows for criminal contempt for not co-operating with the investigation.

Mr Trump is fighting the committee's request for documents from his administration now in the National Archives.

After Biden, as serving president, waived privilege over the documents, the federal court in Washington rejected Trump's challenge.

Trump has since appealed, and the case, which could go to the Supreme Court, is now focused on never-before-tested clashing privilege stances by a serving and former president.

Agencies contributed to this report