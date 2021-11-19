Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: not guilty on all counts

The jury reached a verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse after two weeks of evidence in which the prosecution and defence painted starkly different pictures of his actions the night he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Mr Rittenhouse, dressed in a dark blue suit, stood and cried as the verdict was read and then collapsed.

The jury, composed of seven women and five men, had deliberated for more than three days.

Judge Bruce Schroeder informed those in the gallery that there should be no reaction to the verdict, and anyone reacting would be whisked from the courtroom by law enforcement.

He raised eyebrows among lawyers on Thursday when he let a juror take home a copy of the detailed legal instructions he gave to the panel.

On Wednesday, jurors had asked to re-watch a series of videos of the shootings, including drone footage of Mr Rittenhouse firing four times at Joseph Rosenbaum as he charged at the teenager.

The judge has allowed the jury to proceed without ruling on two mistrial motions from Mr Rittenhouse's lawyers. The latest mistrial request was made in court on Wednesday, with defence counsel citing a discrepancy in the version of the drone video shown by prosecutors to the jury and the one initially given to the defence before the evidence was closed in the case.

BREAKING: Note shows the deadlocked jury is requesting to see the 'fortified' image of Kyle Rittenhouse from the prosecutor's photo analyst pic.twitter.com/m3aCsjH1Yn — Jack Po-So-Bik (@JackPosobiec) November 18, 2021

Mr Rittenhouse faced charges including intentional homicide — punishable by life in prison — though the judge dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

In closing arguments, prosecutors said Mr Rittenhouse was a “wannabe soldier” who provoked the “entire incident” that led him to shooting three men — killing two of them — in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during protests that erupted last year after a white police officer shot and wounded Jacob Blake, a black man.

But Mr Rittenhouse’s lawyer countered that he had acted in self-defence after being ambushed.

Mr Rittenhouse was 17 years old on the day of the shootings.

The case stirred fierce debate in the US over guns, vigilantism and law and order.

Views on the trial have largely split along ideological lines, with Mr Rittenhouse considered a hero by some conservatives who favour expansive gun rights, while being seen by many on the political left as a symbol of American gun culture run amok.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Binger zeroed in on the killing of 36-year-old Rosenbaum, who was the first man gunned down that night and whose shooting set in motion those that followed.

The prosecutor repeatedly called it murder, saying it was unjustified, and reminded jurors that Mr Rittenhouse had said he knew Rosenbaum was unarmed.

In his own closing argument, defence lawyer Mark Richards called Rosenbaum a “crazy person” who was “hellbent on causing trouble that night” and went after Mr Rittenhouse unprovoked.

After killing Rosenbaum, Mr Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 28, while trying to make his way through the crowd.

Mr Rittenhouse said that Huber hit him with a skateboard and that Mr Grosskreutz came at him with a gun of his own — an account largely corroborated by video and Mr Grosskreutz himself.

Mr Binger said Huber, Mr Grosskreutz and others in the crowd were trying to stop what they believed was an active shooter.

When it was all over, Rittenhouse walked away like a “hero in a Western — without a care in the world for anything he’s just done”, Mr Binger said.

In his instructions to the jury, the judge had said that to accept Mr Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defence, the jury must find that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.

This week, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said that 500 National Guard members would be prepared for duty in Kenosha if local law enforcement requested them.

Agencies contributed to this report