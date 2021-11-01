US teen charged with killing two men during Wisconsin protests goes on trial

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teenager charged with killing two men and wounding a third with a military-style rifle during protests in Wisconsin last year, will begin on Monday with jury selection in the politically charged case.

Lawyers from the prosecution and defence will begin probing potential jurors for their political leanings and perceived biases, with a focus on their views on issues including policing and gun rights on which the trial is expected to hinge.

“As much as the judge does not to want this to be a political trial, politics are going to run deep through this thing,” said Keith Findley, a professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School.

Mr Findley said jury selection, which could last multiple days, was particularly important in the Rittenhouse trial, given the subjective nature of the task facing jurors and because how people viewed the case tended to divide along partisan lines.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, has become a hero to some conservatives who believe in unfettered gun rights and see the shootings as justified amid the chaos that had engulfed Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020, when he shot the three men.

The demonstrations had been sparked by the shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer, a few days earlier. They came amid nationwide protests over racism and police brutality that rattled US cities last year.

The prosecution, led by Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, is likely to try to choose left-leaning jurors inclined to view such protests favourably and frown upon armed citizens taking to the streets, legal experts said.

The defence is expected to focus on securing a right-leaning jury, with people that back the right to bear arms, support law enforcement and probably voted for former president Donald Trump.

With ample video evidence available, there is little dispute over the facts and the two sides will mainly focus on convincing the jury how to interpret Wisconsin law, which says someone can use deadly force if they “reasonably believe” it necessary to prevent their own death or great bodily harm.

Mr Rittenhouse is facing seven charges, including homicide in the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and attempted homicide for wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, 27.

Bystander video captured Rosenbaum chasing Mr Rittenhouse but not the actual shooting. Video showed Huber swinging a skateboard at Mr Rittenhouse before he was shot. Mr Grosskreutz had a gun in his hand as he stepped towards Mr Rittenhouse and was shot.

Prosecutors have described Mr Rittenhouse as a vigilante and a “chaos tourist” with a violent streak.

They unsuccessfully sought to introduce a pair of videos, including one that showed Mr Rittenhouse appearing to punch a girl who was fighting his sister a couple of months before the shootings, and another in which Mr Rittenhouse is heard commenting that he would like to shoot some men he thought were shoplifting from a pharmacy.

Judge Bruce Schroeder, who has experience presiding over high-profile trials, told lawyers he thinks picking the 20-member jury pool from 150 prospective jurors can be accomplished in a day. The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

