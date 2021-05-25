George Floyd honoured a year after his killing by US police

A family-friendly street festival, musical performances and moments of silence were held on Tuesday to honour George Floyd and mark a year since he died at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The death was captured on a video that galvanised the racial justice movement and continues to bring calls for change in the US.

Floyd’s sister Bridgett and other family members held a moment of silence at a “Celebration of Life” event at a park in the Minneapolis city centre, which included music, food trucks, an inflatable bouncy castle and a vaccination stand.

A few kilometres away, at the junction where Floyd died, dozens of people knelt around a steel fist sculpture for several minutes, symbolising the nine minutes and 29 seconds during which he was pinned down.

“It’s been a troubling year, a long year,” Bridgett Floyd told the crowd. “But we made it. The love is here. George is here.”

Other members of Floyd’s family went to Washington where they met President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who urged Congress to quickly pass a law in his name that would bring changes to policing.

A moment of silence to honour Floyd was also held in New York and a rally in Los Angeles.

A rally also took place in Germany and Floyd’s death was marked by US embassies in Greece and Spain.

Hours before the Minneapolis festivities, the intersection where Floyd died was disrupted by gunfire.

AP video from 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, informally known as George Floyd square, showed people running and seeking cover as the shots rang out.

Police said a person later appeared at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound but it was not immediately clear if they were hurt in the incident.

There were as many as 30 gunshots about a block east of the junction, although calm soon returned, AP reported.

Like other major cities, Minneapolis has been struggling with rising gun violence, a problem made worse by many officers leaving the force since Floyd’s death.

A girl, 6, was fatally shot and two children wounded in recent weeks.

Mayor Jacob Frey last week unveiled a sweeping set of public safety proposals aimed at fixing the problem.

Other groups want a more radical remake of the police department.

The junction was barricaded soon after Floyd’s death and quickly turned into a memorial, It is also a challenging spot for the city, with police officers not always welcome.

Floyd, 46, who was black, died on May 25 last year after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, pinning him to the ground for about nine and a half minutes.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted last month of murder and will be sentenced on June 25. Three other fired officers are awaiting trial.

In New York City, elected officials including Mayor Bill de Blasio and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries joined the Rev Al Sharpton in kneeling for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

“As we took a knee, imagine how long that was on a human being’s neck,” Mr Sharpton said.

“Never switched knees, just dug in. It’s time we correct policing in this country.”

Several of Floyd's family members, including his young daughter Gianna, met Mr Biden and Ms Harris at the White House.

Mr Biden said he was charmed by Gianna.

"She threw her arms around me and gave me a big hug and wanted to sit in my lap," he said. "She said, 'I'm really hungry. Do you have any snacks?'

"My wife would kill me. We gave her some ice cream. She had some Cheetos and I think she had some chocolate milk, I'm not sure."

Mr Biden, who previously pledged to continue fighting for racial justice, said he hoped the Senate could quickly pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and get it to his desk.

“We have to act,” he said of the legislation that would ban chokeholds and unannounced police raids, and create a national registry for officers disciplined for serious misconduct.

Floyd’s brother Philonise told CNN he thought about George all the time.

“My sister called me at 12 last night and said, ’This is the day our brother left us',” he said. “I think things have changed. I think it is moving slowly but we are making progress.”

Shawanda Hill (R), the girlfriend of George Floyd reacts near the spot where he died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. AFP (AFP)

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

