'I had to shoot': Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyers claim he fired in self-defence

Shortly after opening fire during racial justice protests in Wisconsin in 2020, US teenager Kyle Rittenhouse told a witness that he had no choice but to use his semi-automatic rifle, the jury heard on Wednesday.

Mr Rittenhouse has been charged with the killings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

The teenager faces life in prison if convicted.

Nicholas Smith, the first witness called by Mr Rittenhouse's lawyers after prosecutors rested their case, said he spoke to the teenager after he fired his weapon on August 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, describing him as nervous, sweaty and pale.

“He repeats: ‘I just shot someone’ over and over,” said Mr Smith, who was among the armed men protecting a used car dealership on the third night of protests sparked by the police shooting and wounding of a black man, Jacob Blake.

Mr Rittenhouse reportedly told Mr Smith: “I had to. I had to shoot someone.”

Earlier, prosecutors called Dr Doug Kelley, a forensic pathologist with the Milwaukee County medical examiner's office who had conducted the autopsy on Rosenbaum and Huber.

Dr Kelley said Rosenbaum died from a bullet to the back which passed through his right chest cavity and tore through his internal organs.

Mark Richards, a lawyer for Mr Rittenhouse, highlighted Dr Kelley's assertion that gunshot residue on Rosenbaum's hands suggested the two were close enough that Rosenbaum could have touched the barrel.

This week, the jury watched drone video footage that showed Rosenbaum following Mr Rittenhouse, and then Mr Rittenhouse wheeling around and shooting Rosenbaum at close range.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, has become a hero to some conservatives who believe in unfettered gun rights and see the shootings as justified amid the chaos that had engulfed Kenosha.

Will Mr Rittenhouse give evidence?

Defence lawyers typically encourage their clients to give evidence in self-defence cases and Mr Rittenhouse's representation said during opening arguments that the jury would hear from the teenager, but it is still unclear whether or not he will take the stand.

Witnesses that prosecutors have called to the stand have frequently made Mr Rittenhouse’s case for him, saying that the men he shot were the aggressors and that Mr Rittenhouse told people in the immediate aftermath he had no choice but to pull the trigger.

Experts say that Mr Rittenhouse taking the stand now could hurt his case.

“[The state’s witnesses] enabled the defence to tell their story of self-defence more through cross-examination … and that may be enough to get the reasonable doubt or self-defence verdict,” said Loyola Marymount University law professor Laurie Levenson.

“I think that many lawyers would say that Rittenhouse could cause more problems for himself than advantages by taking the stand at this point.”

To win an acquittal on self-defence grounds, defendants must show that they reasonably believed their lives were in danger and that they used the appropriate amount of force.

Agencies contributed to this report