Eminem surprises fans at new spaghetti restaurant

American rapper Eminem surprised fans at the opening of his new restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, in his home town of Detroit, Michigan.

The restaurant's name was inspired by the lyrics to one of his most famous songs, Lose Yourself, featured in the 2002 blockbuster 8 Mile.

There are four items listed on the menu: spaghetti, spaghetti with meatballs, spaghetti with vegan meatballs and a spaghetti sandwich.

Fans queued up for several blocks before the launch, with many waiting since the early hours of the morning, The Detroit Free Press reported.

But hungry Stans - Eminem super fans - were in for an extra surprise when the reclusive rapper himself took orders at his hometown restaurant's walk-up window.

“The response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Paul Rosenberg, manager for Eminem.

The rapper was not expected to attend the opening, but was spotted greeting and chatting up some of the customers and posing for selfies with elated locals.

The multiple Grammy Award winner launched the concept back in 2017, a pop-up version of the restaurant has featured at a number of music festivals and even delivered food to front-line workers in Detroit during the Covid-19 pandemic.