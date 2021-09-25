Mom's Spaghetti: Eminem to launch restaurant in Detroit

The name is taken from the opening lines of Eminem hit 'Lose Yourself'

Eminem is the latest rapper to open his own restaurant. Chris Pizzello / AP Photo

Saeed Saeed
Sep 25, 2021

Eminem is cooking up a new release, only this time it’s in the kitchen rather than the studio.

The US hip-hop star is set to open his own restaurant in his home city of Detroit on Wednesday.

Called Mom's Spaghetti, the family-friendly venue will serve a small and focused menu featuring the popular pasta.

The news was announced through a retro-style 30-second television advertisement shown on Detroit broadcaster WXYZ on Friday.

The footage begins with Eminem appearing over the city skyline and vomiting up a takeaway box featuring the Mom’s Spaghetti logo (a heart with a fork running through) before an exterior glimpse of the diner-style location.

It then cuts to a dining table featuring various dishes, including a “road pasta”, spaghetti with meatballs and a spaghetti sandwich, the latter served with four pieces of toast on a tray of Bolognese sauce.

The advertisement ends with a phone number for inquiries and the Mom's Spaghetti logo flashing on the screen in graffiti script over the slogan: "It's all ready."

While the promotional campaign may be offbeat, Mom’s Spaghetti has become a serious venture for Eminem.

With the name taken from the opening lines of his 1997 anthem Lose Yourself ("his palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti), Eminem first unveiled the venture in a 2017 pop-up in Detroit and delivered up to 400 meals (including spaghetti bowls and sandwiches) to frontline workers in local hospitals in April 2020.

According to The Detroit News, the brick-and-mortar location will include a section called The Trailer. Described as "a store for Stans", the name of Eminem's hard-core supporters, it will also offer Eminem merchandise.

Eminem is the latest rapper entering the food game. Other hip-hop acts who have launched their own restaurants include DJ Khaled (The Licking chicken restaurant in Miami) and 2 Chainz (the tapas friendly Escobar Restaurant in Atlanta).

