Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary K Blige and other stars to perform at next Super Bowl

World-renowned rappers Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar as well as R & /hip-hop artist Mary J Blige are set to perform for the first time on stage together at the next Super Bowl halftime show.

The US National Football League announced on Thursday that the five stars will perform on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar are all originally from Southern California.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show and to do it in my own backyard will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr Dre said in a statement.

The seven-time Grammy winner added that the halftime performance will make for an “unforgettable cultural moment".

The five artists have a total of 43 Grammys and 19 chart-topping Billboard albums between them.

Rapper Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation group helps to put the show together, said in a statement that the performance by the five artists would be “history in the making".

The Super Bowl is the most-watched TV broadcast annually, drawing an audience of about 100 million and attracting the world's top musical talent.

This year, Canadian artist The Weeknd was the performer, taking the stage despite the coronavirus pandemic, while in 2020, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shared the stage.