US Congress scrambles to avert government shutdown and debt default

Legislative brinkmanship in the US Congress could cause a government shutdown starting on Friday unless the Senate and House of Representatives both pass a measure that would extend federal funding.

A shutdown would likely furlough hundreds of thousands of federal workers, shutter national parks and delay mortgage and other loan applications.

Essential government services deemed vital to national security would continue, though many federal workers who remain employed would not receive their pay cheques on time.

Although similar stand-offs have resulted in government shutdowns several times over the past decade, Anthony Fauci, the US infectious disease director, said last week that a pandemic is the “worst time” for such an event to take place.

While the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said that it will continue to support public health needs during a shutdown, fewer workers means it will have a harder time co-ordinating the US Covid response.

Why hasn’t Congress passed a government funding bill yet?

The fiscal year ends on October 1 and Congress needs to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government past that date while its members continue to draft the full funding bills for 2022.

Democrats and Republicans have agreed in principle to extend government funding through December 3, with additional provisions to fund the resettlement of Afghan evacuees and hurricane disaster relief.

But a separate debate over raising the debt ceiling has put a wrinkle in that plan.

The US will meet its debt ceiling limit on October 18, requiring Congress to raise it to keep the country from defaulting on its obligations.

Democrats inserted a provision to raise the debt ceiling limit in the government funding bill.

And while Republicans voted multiple times to raise the debt ceiling under former president Donald Trump, they are refusing to vote to raise it again under President Joe Biden. As such, they have refused to vote for Democrats’ continuing resolution to fund the government as long as it contains a debt ceiling increase.

Can Congress avoid a shutdown?

Democrats have opted to remove the debt ceiling increase from the government funding bill.

But the Senate and House must both vote on the bill before government funding expires at midnight, a short time frame that leaves little room for error as congressional leaders navigate tricky legislative waters to pass the continuing resolution.

What is the debt ceiling?

The debt ceiling is a self-imposed cap in the US legal code that limits the amount of money that the federal government can borrow.

Congress has voted to raise the debt ceiling about 100 times since the end of the Second World War, but it became an increasingly contentious issue with the rise of the Tea Party Republican movement under former president Barack Obama.

If Congress were to not raise the debt ceiling by October 18, it is likely that the US would enter a major recession or depression that would drag down the global economy as well.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen likened it to raising the US credit card balance in a letter urging members of Congress to raise the debt ceiling.

“Nearly 50 million seniors could stop receiving Social Security checks for a time,” Ms Yellen wrote. “Troops could go unpaid. Millions of families who rely on the monthly child tax credit could see delays.”

“In a matter of days, millions of Americans could be strapped for cash.”

Why can't Democrats unilaterally raise the debt ceiling?

The House voted on Wednesday along party lines to raise the debt ceiling. But though they technically control the Senate, Democrats have been unable to advance a similar measure because of a procedural mechanism called the filibuster.

The filibuster requires 60 votes to pass most bills in the Senate, including the debt ceiling increase. Democrats have only 51 votes, including that of Vice President Kamala Harris, and Republicans used the filibuster this week to block the party from raising the debt ceiling.

Mr Biden has opposed abolishing or even reforming the filibuster. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed this week that the president still opposes filibuster reform, even to raise the debt ceiling.

For their part, Republicans have said that Democrats should put the debt ceiling increase in their $4 trillion spending package, which they hope to pass with a simple 51 Senate votes using a legislative mechanism that is immune to the 60-vote filibuster.

But the fate of that spending package, which includes funding for major social safety net programmes and green energy initiatives, is tenuous due to opposition to the price tag and other provisions from some centrist Democrats.