US special envoy to Haiti resigns amid mass deportations

The US envoy to Haiti dramatically resigned on Thursday in a letter that excoriated Washington for deporting hundreds of migrants to the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation from a border camp in recent days.

"I will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants," Daniel Foote said in a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken that circulated publicly on Thursday.

"Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my recommendations have been ignored and dismissed."

The resignation was confirmed by a senior official at the US State Department.

The resignation follows growing pressure on the administration of President Joe Biden from the United Nations and fellow Democrats over the treatment of Haitians in a migrant camp in Texas near the Mexican border.

The Biden administration had initially sought to quickly expel as many as 14,000 Haitian migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after they crossed over from Ciudad Acuna in Mexico.

The population has been reduced to less than half by expulsion flights and detentions. Others have left the dusty riverbank for Mexico to avoid being sent home.

Images of US border guards on horseback using long reins to whip at black asylum seekers at the weekend caused outrage within the White House and from rights groups.

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday had given her full support to an investigation being conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, and on Wednesday expressed "grave concerns" to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the migrants' treatment.

Mr Mayorkas had earlier in the week said the US would have "no choice" but to expel the migrants if they were caught crossing the US southern border.

But the Biden administration seemed to quickly change course following the release of the photos and videos, with the Associated Press reporting on Wednesday that many of the migrants were being released in the US.