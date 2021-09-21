US investigating treatment of Haitians at Texas border

The US Department of Homeland Security is investigating a confrontation between border patrol agents on horseback and Haitian migrants at the US southern border in Texas.

Footage has been released of border patrol agents chasing Haitian migrants into the Rio Grande River near Del Rio, Texas, where up to 12,000 migrants had been camping at one point. One agent can be seen riding up on a group of Haitians, some carrying children in their arms along with their belongings. Other migrants fall into the river as horsemen advance.

One image showed a border patrol agent apparently whipping a Haitian migrant.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said that US policy is to treat people “humanely” and that she could not imagine a scenario that would make the context of the footage in question acceptable or appropriate.

The department released a statement on Monday night saying it does not “tolerate the abuse of migrants in our custody and we take these allegations very seriously”. The statement added that the US Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the matter.

The US in recent days has begun a mass expulsion of Haitian migrants, with authorities expected to remove many of the 12,000 people in Del Rio who had crossed from Ciudad Acuna in Mexico.

The first flight carrying migrants arrived in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on Sunday.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he expects four more flights to leave on Tuesday.

US authorities have moved 3,300 migrants since last week and they aim to “quickly” process the thousands more living underneath the bridge that connects Del Rio with Ciudad Acuna.

Mr Mayorkas had previously warned migrants to abandon their trek, saying the government would have “no choice” but to expel them. Many Haitians had travelled from as far south as Chile, hoping to apply for asylum in the US.

“If you come to the US illegally, you will be returned,” Mr Mayorkas said at a news conference on Monday. “Your journey will not succeed.”

A White House official said on Monday night that the Biden administration is responding to the crisis by trying to provide support to migrants at the border and flying them back to Haiti under Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy that permits the expulsion of migrants.

While many migrants returned to Mexico to avoid being deported, some remain undeterred, fearing what awaits them if they are forced to return to their country.

One migrant, travelling with his wife and 2-year-old daughter, said they could not return to Haiti because of July's presidential assassination. The country was also struck by a devastating earthquake last month that left more than 2,200 dead and destroyed about 6,100 homes.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday night said he had spoken with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry “about co-operation to repatriate Haitian migrants on the southern border of the United States”. Mexican immigration officials on Saturday announced they have begun a dialogue with Haiti to address the flow of migrants.