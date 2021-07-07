Haitian president Jovenel Moise killed in attack on his residence

President Jovenel Moise was killed on a raid on his palace.

Haitian president Jovenel Moise was killed on Wednesday after armed men stormed his residence and attempted to take control of the compound.

PM Claude Joseph called it a "heinous, inhuman and barbaric act" and called for the population to remain calm.

The president's residence, in a suburb of Port-au-Prince, was reportedly raided at around 1:00 am local time on Wednesday by armed individuals, some of whom spoke Spanish, the goverment said.

The group overtook the president's security guards and entered the compound, the Haiti Press Network reported. Gunshots were heard during the exchange.

First Lady Martine Moise was injured in the crossfire and is being treated at a hospital.

Moise had been ruling Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, by decree, after legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed and following disputes on when his term ended.

In addition to the political crisis, kidnappings for ransom have surged in recent months in Haiti, further reflecting the growing influence of armed gangs in the Caribbean nation.

It also faces chronic poverty and recurrent natural disasters.

The president had been accused of inaction in the face of crises, and faced steep opposition from much of the population.

This is a developing story...

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

TRAINING FOR TOKYO A typical week's training for Sebastian, who is competing at the ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon on March 8-9: Four swim sessions (14km)

Three bike sessions (200km)

Four run sessions (45km)

Two strength and conditioning session (two hours)

One session therapy session at DISC Dubai

Two-three hours of stretching and self-maintenance of the body ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon For more information go to www.abudhabi.triathlon.org.

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

