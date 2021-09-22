Biden and Macron try to smooth the waters after Australia submarine debacle

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron seen together on June 14, 2021. AP

US President Joe Biden and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke for the first time on Wednesday since a fierce row erupted over the sale of submarines to Australia, with both leaders agreeing to ease tension.

Mr Macron was left furious by Australia's decision last week to ditch a multibillion-dollar deal signed in 2016 to buy diesel submarines from France in favour of nuclear-powered ones from the US and Britain, which had been secretly negotiated.

Mr Biden and Mr Macron will meet in person in Europe next month “in order to reach shared understandings and maintain momentum in this process,” a joint statement read.

In what amounted to an acknowledgement of French anger, the statement from the White House said that “the situation would have benefited from open consultations among allies on matters of strategic interest to France and our European partners".

The statement also said the US recognised the need for stronger European defence to complement the Nato military alliance, a key idea repeatedly floated by the French leader.

In a first concrete sign of a slackening of tension, Mr Macron agreed to send back France's ambassador to Washington after he was recalled to Paris last week in a diplomatic protest.

Relations soured when Mr Biden made a joint announcement with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to form a US-UK-Australia partnership, nicknamed Aukus.

France was particularly outraged that Australia negotiated with Washington and London in secret, which French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian denounced as “treachery” and a “stab in the back".

The US frequently touts France as its “oldest ally” but failed to warn Paris of the new partnership with Canberra and London.

As well as a huge commercial setback, the loss of the deal was also a major blow to France's security strategy in the Pacific region.

The submarine row plunged Franco-US ties into what some analysts view as the most acute crisis since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, which Paris opposed.

After four years of tumultuous relations with former president Donald Trump, the spat also dashed hopes of a complete reset under Mr Biden, who took office in January aiming to rebuild frazzled ties with Europe.

Using mangled French, Mr Johnson on Wednesday told Paris it should “prenez un grip” — or “get a grip".