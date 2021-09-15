Simone Biles and US gymnasts testify before US Senate in sex abuse hearing

US Olympic gymnasts (from left) Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols arrive to testify before a Senate Judiciary hearing on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation. Reuters

US Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman arrived on Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning where they detailed to the US Senate the sexual abuse they suffered under disgraced USA Gymnastics coach Larry Nassar and how the FBI's botched investigation allowed Nassar's abuse to continue for months.

Biles and Raisman appeared before the US Senate Judiciary Committee alongside former Olympic teammate McKayla Maroney and former gymnast Maggie Nichols, who was the first gymnast to report abuse to USA Gymnastics.

All four gymnasts have publicly said they were abused by Nassar.

The hearing comes after US Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz released a scathing report in July that meticulously detailed the FBI's mishandling of the investigation.

Biles, speaking first, noted the failure and negligence of the organisations that were designed to protect her and other US gymnasts and demanded that Nassar's enablers be held accountable.

"I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse."



"I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse." -Simone Biles

“I don’t want another young gymnast, Olympic athlete or any individual to experience the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured before, during and continuing to this day,” Biles said.

Biles, 24, is one of the most decorated US gymnasts of all time. She withdrew from the vault and uneven bars competitions at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, citing mental health reasons. She was expected to medal in both events.

Maroney, speaking next, accused the FBI agents involved in the investigation of protecting a sexual predator.

“They chose to fabricate. They chose to lie about what I said and protect a serial child molester rather than protect not only me, but countless others,” she said.

“They had legal, legitimate evidence of child abuse and did nothing.”

Nichols and Raisman provided similar stinging rebukes of the FBI's investigation while providing personal accounts of the abuse they suffered under Nassar.

Mr Horowitz will also testify at the hearing as will FBI Director Chris Wray, who is expected to face sharp bipartisan questioning about why the agents involved in the probe were never prosecuted for their misconduct.

The report found that senior officials in the FBI Indianapolis Field Office failed to respond seriously or with urgency in the Nassar investigation, made numerous errors and violated FBI policies when undergoing their investigative activities.

The FBI's investigation into Nassar began in July 2015 after Stephen Penny, USA Gymnastics president and chief executive, reported the allegations to the field office and provided them with the names of the athletes willing to be interviewed.

Months later, FBI agent W Jay Abbott interviewed only one witness and did not formally open an investigation. He also failed to formally document the interview until February 2017, months after Nassar had been arrested on charges of possessing sexually explicit images of children.

The interview was filled with “materially false information and omitted material information,” Mr Horowitz's report found.

Nassar was sentenced in federal court in 2017 to 60 years in prison for charges of possessing child sex abuse material. Later that year, he was sentenced to 175 years and up to 125 years, respectively, for molesting gymnasts under his care. More than 150 women at the time gave evidence that they had been sexually abused by Nassar.

Prosecutors estimate he sexually assaulted hundreds of women.

