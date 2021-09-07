Biden visits storm-ravaged US north-east

A cone blocks off a flooded street in Newark, New Jersey. AFP

President Joe Biden is visiting two US states to survey the damage caused after the north-east was struck by tornadoes and extensive flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida last week.

Mr Biden is touring Manville, New Jersey, and the Queens borough of New York, where he is expected to push for more federal spending on infrastructure to help communities withstand powerful storms.

“I’m hoping to see the things that we’re going to be able to fix permanently with the bill that we have in for infrastructure,” Mr Biden said on Tuesday as he departed the White House.

At least 50 people were killed in the US north-east due to the flooding, including 27 in New Jersey and 13 in New York.

Some people were trapped in fast-filling basement apartments and cars, or were swept away as they tried to escape.

Both New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spent part of Monday touring damaged communities.

In a televised address last week, Mr Biden pledged robust help for the north-east and Gulf Coast regions, saying extreme events like Ida are a reminder that the climate crisis is real.

“These extreme storms, and the climate crisis, are here,” Mr Biden said. “We must be better prepared. We need to act.”

Mr Biden's visit comes days after his tour of Louisiana, where he pitched his plan to spend $1 trillion on modernising roads, bridges, sewers and drainage systems and other infrastructure.

“Hurricane Ida is another reminder that we need to be prepared for the next hurricane and superstorms that are going to come, and they’re going to come more frequently and more ferociously,” Mr Biden said on Friday.

Mr Biden has approved major disaster declarations, making federal aid available for people in six New Jersey counties and five New York counties affected by the devastating floods.

Ida was the fifth-most powerful storm to hit the US when it made landfall in Louisiana on August 29.

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

UAE SQUAD Mohammed Naveed (captain), Mohamed Usman (vice captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Imran Haider, Tahir Mughal, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Abdul Shakoor, Sultan Ahmed, CP Rizwan

DUBAI SEVENS 2018 DRAW Gulf Men’s League

Pool A – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Sports City Eagles

Pool B – Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Saracens, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Al Ain Amblers Gulf Men’s Open

Pool A – Bahrain Firbolgs, Arabian Knights, Yalla Rugby, Muscat

Pool B – Amman Citadel, APB Dubai Sharks, Jebel Ali Dragons 2, Saudi Rugby

Pool C – Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2, Roberts Construction, Dubai Exiles 2

Pool D – Dubai Tigers, UAE Shaheen, Sharjah Wanderers, Amman Citadel 2 Gulf U19 Boys

Pool A – Deira International School, Dubai Hurricanes, British School Al Khubairat, Jumeirah English Speaking School B

Pool B – Dubai English Speaking College 2, Jumeirah College, Dubai College A, Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2

Pool C – Bahrain Colts, Al Yasmina School, DESC, DC B

Pool D – Al Ain Amblers, Repton Royals, Dubai Exiles, Gems World Academy Dubai

Pool E – JESS A, Abu Dhabi Sharks, Abu Dhabi Harlequins 1, EC Gulf Women

Pool A – Kuwait Scorpions, Black Ruggers, Dubai Sports City Eagles, Dubai Hurricanes 2

Pool B – Emirates Firebirds, Sharjah Wanderers, RAK Rides, Beirut Aconites

Pool C – Dubai Hurricanes, Emirates Firebirds 2, Abu Dhabi Saracens, Transforma Panthers

Pool D – AUC Wolves, Dubai Hawks, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Al Ain Amblers Gulf U19 Girls

Pool A – Dubai Exiles, BSAK, DESC, Al Maha

Pool B – Arabian Knights, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Abu Dhabi Harlequins

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

