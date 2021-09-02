Kamala Harris thanks Bahrain and Kuwait for help in Afghanistan evacuation

Vice President Kamala Harris relayed Washington’s appreciation and commitment to the partnership between the US and both countries. Reuters

US Vice President Kamala Harris made calls to two Gulf countries on Thursday, offering thanks for their help with evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.

In calls to Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Kuwait’s Crown Prince Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jabir Al Sabah, Ms Harris relayed Washington’s appreciation and commitment to the partnership between the US and both countries.

“The vice president thanked the Crown Prince for Bahrain’s vital support to save thousands of lives, including Americans and vulnerable Afghans, as part of US evacuation efforts from Afghanistan,” a White House statement read.

HRH the CP and PM #Salman_bin_Hamad receives a telephone call from #US @VP Kamala Harris, who expressed the US’s thanks to the Kingdom of Bahrain for supporting the #Afghanistan evacuations pic.twitter.com/gn5CKnR5mR — أخبار سمو ولي العهد (@BahrainCPnews) September 2, 2021

Kuwait allowed the US to transit 5,000 Afghans through the country, while Bahrain, which is home to the US navy's Fourth Fleet, allowed planes carrying evacuees to stop in the kingdom.

In her call with Sheikh Meshal, Ms Harris “expressed her deep gratitude” for Kuwait’s role in the evacuation operations and “reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries and committed to work closely on regional challenges".

Ms Harris has taken an increased role in managing US diplomacy on Afghanistan after returning from her one-week trip to South-East Asia last weekend.

On Tuesday, Ms Harris presided over the Senate as it unanimously passed a bill to boost funding to repatriate Americans returning from Afghanistan.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin is expected to travel to the Gulf next week to personally thank countries that assisted in the evacuation process.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meanwhile, made calls to Germany, Spain and Italy on Thursday to discuss Afghanistan.

He thanked his German counterpart Heiko Maas for “support in facilitating the transit of thousands of people out of Afghanistan through US military installations in Germany”.

US marines wounded in the August 26 attack in Kabul were relocated to an American military hospital in Germany.

if you go The flights Air France offer flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Cayenne, connecting in Paris from Dh7,300. The tour Cox & Kings (coxandkings.com) has a 14-night Hidden Guianas tour of Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. It includes accommodation, domestic flights, transfers, a local tour manager and guided sightseeing. Contact for price.

Banthology: Stories from Unwanted Nations

Edited by Sarah Cleave, Comma Press

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

Russia's Muslim Heartlands Dominic Rubin, Oxford

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

