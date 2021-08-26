Kabul airport bombing kills US troops hours after ISIS threat warning

Medical staff bring an injured man to a hospital in an ambulance after two powerful explosions outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021

Two explosions outside Kabul's international airport killed at least 13 people and wounded scores on Thursday, including children and US service members, just hours after international officials sounded the alarm over credible threats from ISIS.

US Sources told Reuters that at least four military personnel were killed in one of the blasts. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby separately said in a statement that "a number" of US service members died in the attack but gave no specifics.

The city's main Emergency Hospital said six bodies had been brought in and that they had treated more than 30 people for injuries.

A second city hospital said it had tended to another 60 patients.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a tweet there had been US casualties in the "complex attack".

Thursday’s fatalities are the first time any US troops have been killed in combat in Afghanistan since February 2020, when two army sergeants died in an apparent insider attack in Nangarhar province.

Injured people arrive at a hospital in Kabul

Graphic video shared on social media showed bodies lying semi-submerged in a canal adjacent to the airport, where thousands have gathered since the Taliban takeover of August 15 hoping for a flight out.

US President Joe Biden had earlier cited an "acute" terrorist threat from the regional chapter of ISIS. Britain issued a notice to airlines to avoid flying below 7,620 metres over Afghanistan after an attack.

A German hospital plane is on standby to fly to Kabul and help evacuate people that were injured in the attack at the airport, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Thursday after Germany completed its airlift operations.

"We have offered the medevac for the transport of wounded people," she told journalists in Berlin, adding that the Airbus was en route from Kabul to the Uzbek capital Tashkent where it would remain on standby and ready to return.

"When people heard the [first] explosion there was total panic," a witness told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"The Taliban then started firing in the air to disperse the crowd. I saw a man rushing with an injured baby in his hands."

Among the casualties were Taliban fighters and US service members, officials from the militant group and Washington said.

Condemnation poured in from international officials, the Taliban and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

I strongly condemn the terrorist attack at Kabul Airport which killed and wounded a large number of the civilians. My thought and prayers are with the victims and their families at this difficult time. — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) August 26, 2021

"My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families at this difficult time," he wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban condemned the bombings and said that the presence of foreign soldiers in Afghanistan was the cause of such attacks.

Ahmedullah Rafiqzai, an Afghan civil aviation official working at the airport, said people continued to crowd around the gates on Thursday despite the warnings of attacks.

“It's very easy for a suicide bomber to attack the corridors filled with people and warnings have been issued repeatedly,” he told Reuters.

“But people don't want to move, it's their determination to leave this country that they are not scared to even die, everyone is risking their lives.”

French President Emanuel Macron on a visit to Ireland said security at Kabul's airport was deteriorating amid the chaotic evacuations.

"We are facing an extremely tense situation," he said at a joint news conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

Mr Macron cast doubt on France's ability to successfully evacuate all its people given the current situation at Kabul's airport.

"To all our Afghan friends: If you are near the airport gates, get away urgently and take cover. A second explosion is possible," tweeted French Ambassador to Afghanistan David Martinon said after the first blast.

Mr Biden has been briefed on the explosion, according to a White House official and has cleared his schedule – including postponing a long-planned meeting with Israel's visiting prime minister Naftali Bennett – to focus on the situation.

"The president met with his national security team this morning... and commanders on the ground. He will continue to be briefed on updates on the evolving situation throughout the day," the White House said in a statement.

Countries around the world have been racing to get citizens and Afghans who worked with them out of Afghanistan before the August 31 deadline for the complete withdrawal of US troops, who took over operations at the airport after Taliban militants seized control of the capital.

In an alert issued on Wednesday evening, the US embassy in Kabul advised citizens to avoid travelling to the airport and said those already at the gates should leave immediately because of “security threats". Britain also told people in the airport area to “move away to a safe location". Several other nations also issued alerts.

ISIS in Afghanistan have been waging a war against both international soldiers, the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban.

The attacks came hours after soldiers managing the evacuations fired shots into the air to disperse crowds but officials said that reports that an Italian military C-130 transport plane carrying almost 100 Afghan nationals had come under fire were untrue.

A Nato diplomat at the airport and a Taliban official both told Reuters the main threat to the airport and evacuations came from ISIS, though no government warning specifically named the group.

Deteriorating security at Kabul airport

While Western troops in the airport worked feverishly to assist those wanting to leave, Taliban fighters guarded the perimeter outside the airport, thronged by thousands of people trying to flee rather than stay in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

A Nato diplomat in Kabul said that although the Taliban were responsible for security outside the airport, threats from ISIS could not be ignored.

“Western forces under no circumstances want to be in a position to launch an offensive or a defensive attack against anyone,” the diplomat said.

“Our mandate is to ensure evacuations end on August 31.”

Another Western official said flight operations had slowed on Wednesday but the pace of the evacuation would accelerate on Thursday.

One Western official said an estimated 1,500 US passport and visa holders were trying to reach the airport.

Mr Biden has ordered all troops out of Afghanistan by the end of the month to comply with a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban, despite European allies saying they needed more time to get people out.

In the 11 days since the Taliban swept into Kabul, the US and its allies have mounted one of the biggest air operations, bringing out more than 88,000 people, including 19,000 on Tuesday. The US military says planes are taking off the equivalent of every 39 minutes.

UN staff facing threats and looting

The US military said it would soon shift its focus to ensuring its troops leave safely in the days before the deadline.

The Taliban say foreign troops must be out by the end of the month.

They have encouraged Afghans to stay, while saying those with permission to leave will still be allowed to do so once commercial flights resume after the foreign troops are gone.

The United Nations is leaving 3,000 Afghan staff at its mission. A UN security document reviewed by Reuters described dozens of incidents of threats, the looting of UN offices and physical abuse of staff since August 10.

The Taliban's rule from 1996-2001 was marked by public executions and the curtailment of basic freedom. Women were barred from school or work.

The Taliban now say they will respect human rights and not allow terrorists to operate from the country.

But, with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the US looming, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told NBC News there was “no proof” that Al Qaeda's late leader Osama bin Laden was responsible.

US-backed forced ousted the Taliban from power weeks after those attacks as their leadership had refused to cave in to US demands to make bin Laden leave his base in Afghanistan.

“There is no evidence even after 20 years of war … There was no justification for this war,” Mr Mujahid said

