UN warns of gruelling Sarajevo-style urban war in Afghanistan

Afghan security officials patrol after they took back control of parts of Herat city following an intense battle with the Taliban in Herat. EPA

Taliban attacks on towns and cities are dragging Afghanistan into a “deadlier and more destructive” phase of urban warfare resembling the bloodiest days of fighting in Syria and the Balkans, UN official Deborah Lyons warned on Friday.

Ms Lyons, the UN envoy to Afghanistan, addressed the UN Security Council as the hardline insurgents made blitzkrieg gains against the embattled government, including the reported seizure of Zaranj, the capital city of Nimruz province.

“The war in Afghanistan has entered a new, deadlier, and more destructive phase,” Ms Lyons said.

Afghanistan will likely see more of the urban fighting, mass civilian casualties and pitched street battles that were seen during the siege of Sarajevo during the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s and in Syria's towns and cities this past decade, Ms Lyons said.

The Taliban made “significant territorial gains” in rural areas these past two months and now threaten the provincial capitals of Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah and are putting the northern city of Shebergan under pressure, she added.

UNSC holds special session on Afghanistan. Deborah Lyons, the UN's Special Rep for Afghanistan paints an extremely grim picture of the situation saying the country is at a dangerous turning point "18.5 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance" https://t.co/sR2WMkvcw6 — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) August 6, 2021

“This is a different kind of war, reminiscent of Syria recently or Sarajevo in the not so distant past,” Ms Lyons said.

“To attack urban areas is to knowingly inflict enormous harm and cause massive civilian casualties.”

Diplomats met in New York against a backdrop of worsening bloodshed across Afghanistan.

The insurgents have taken dozens of districts and border crossings in recent months and put pressure on several provincial capitals as the US and allied forces pulled out of a war that started soon after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Taliban fighters on Friday shot dead the head of the Afghan government's media information centre, Dawa Khan Menapal, near a mosque in the capital, Kabul.

The insurgents had earlier warned they would target senior administration figures in retaliation for increased airstrikes.

Fighting has intensified since May when foreign forces began the final stage of a withdrawal due to be completed this month.

Government forces continue to hit Taliban positions with airstrikes and commando raids, and the defence ministry boasted on Friday of eliminating more than 400 insurgents in the past 24 hours. Both sides frequently exaggerate their battlefield successes.

Still, security forces have yet to flush out the militants from provincial capitals they have already entered.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been forced to flee in recent weeks.

Social media was filled with videos of the devastating toll the fighting has taken in the southern city of Lashkar Gah, with posts showing a major market area in flames.

In the western city of Herat, streams of people were leaving their homes in anticipation of a government assault on Taliban-held positions.

Ms Lyons said the Taliban could be pressured by again banning its negotiators from travelling to peace talks with government officials taking place in Doha. The council will review its Afghanistan mandate next month.

Central Asian leaders sounded the alarm over the spiralling war next door at a summit in the Turkmenistan resort town of Avaza on Friday.

In a joint declaration, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan pledged to "provide all possible assistance" towards achieving peace in Afghanistan.

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

India Test squad Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

You might also like UAE and UK to mark historic transition with 1971 photography exhibition

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes

West Asia Premiership: Bahrain What’s left UAE Conference March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers March 29, final UAE Premiership March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes March 29, final

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes

West Asia Premiership: Bahrain What’s left UAE Conference March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers March 29, final UAE Premiership March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes March 29, final

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes

West Asia Premiership: Bahrain What’s left UAE Conference March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers March 29, final UAE Premiership March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes March 29, final

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes

West Asia Premiership: Bahrain What’s left UAE Conference March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers March 29, final UAE Premiership March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes March 29, final

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes

West Asia Premiership: Bahrain What’s left UAE Conference March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers March 29, final UAE Premiership March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes March 29, final

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes

West Asia Premiership: Bahrain What’s left UAE Conference March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers March 29, final UAE Premiership March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes March 29, final

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes

West Asia Premiership: Bahrain What’s left UAE Conference March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers March 29, final UAE Premiership March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes March 29, final

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes

West Asia Premiership: Bahrain What’s left UAE Conference March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers March 29, final UAE Premiership March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes March 29, final

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes

West Asia Premiership: Bahrain What’s left UAE Conference March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers March 29, final UAE Premiership March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes March 29, final

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes

West Asia Premiership: Bahrain What’s left UAE Conference March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers March 29, final UAE Premiership March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes March 29, final

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes

West Asia Premiership: Bahrain What’s left UAE Conference March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers March 29, final UAE Premiership March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes March 29, final

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes

West Asia Premiership: Bahrain What’s left UAE Conference March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers March 29, final UAE Premiership March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes March 29, final

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes

West Asia Premiership: Bahrain What’s left UAE Conference March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers March 29, final UAE Premiership March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes March 29, final

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes

West Asia Premiership: Bahrain What’s left UAE Conference March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers March 29, final UAE Premiership March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes March 29, final

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes

West Asia Premiership: Bahrain What’s left UAE Conference March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers March 29, final UAE Premiership March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes March 29, final

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes

West Asia Premiership: Bahrain What’s left UAE Conference March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers March 29, final UAE Premiership March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes March 29, final

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

MATCH INFO English Premiership semi-finals Saracens 57

Wasps 33 Exeter Chiefs 36

Newcastle Falcons 5

MATCH INFO English Premiership semi-finals Saracens 57

Wasps 33 Exeter Chiefs 36

Newcastle Falcons 5

MATCH INFO English Premiership semi-finals Saracens 57

Wasps 33 Exeter Chiefs 36

Newcastle Falcons 5

MATCH INFO English Premiership semi-finals Saracens 57

Wasps 33 Exeter Chiefs 36

Newcastle Falcons 5

MATCH INFO English Premiership semi-finals Saracens 57

Wasps 33 Exeter Chiefs 36

Newcastle Falcons 5

MATCH INFO English Premiership semi-finals Saracens 57

Wasps 33 Exeter Chiefs 36

Newcastle Falcons 5

MATCH INFO English Premiership semi-finals Saracens 57

Wasps 33 Exeter Chiefs 36

Newcastle Falcons 5

MATCH INFO English Premiership semi-finals Saracens 57

Wasps 33 Exeter Chiefs 36

Newcastle Falcons 5

MATCH INFO English Premiership semi-finals Saracens 57

Wasps 33 Exeter Chiefs 36

Newcastle Falcons 5

MATCH INFO English Premiership semi-finals Saracens 57

Wasps 33 Exeter Chiefs 36

Newcastle Falcons 5

MATCH INFO English Premiership semi-finals Saracens 57

Wasps 33 Exeter Chiefs 36

Newcastle Falcons 5

MATCH INFO English Premiership semi-finals Saracens 57

Wasps 33 Exeter Chiefs 36

Newcastle Falcons 5

MATCH INFO English Premiership semi-finals Saracens 57

Wasps 33 Exeter Chiefs 36

Newcastle Falcons 5

MATCH INFO English Premiership semi-finals Saracens 57

Wasps 33 Exeter Chiefs 36

Newcastle Falcons 5

MATCH INFO English Premiership semi-finals Saracens 57

Wasps 33 Exeter Chiefs 36

Newcastle Falcons 5

MATCH INFO English Premiership semi-finals Saracens 57

Wasps 33 Exeter Chiefs 36

Newcastle Falcons 5

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Can NRIs vote in the election? Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf. This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation

Can NRIs vote in the election? Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf. This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation

Can NRIs vote in the election? Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf. This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation

Can NRIs vote in the election? Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf. This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation

Can NRIs vote in the election? Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf. This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation

Can NRIs vote in the election? Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf. This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation

Can NRIs vote in the election? Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf. This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation

Can NRIs vote in the election? Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf. This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation

Can NRIs vote in the election? Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf. This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation

Can NRIs vote in the election? Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf. This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation

Can NRIs vote in the election? Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf. This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation

Can NRIs vote in the election? Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf. This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation

Can NRIs vote in the election? Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf. This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation

Can NRIs vote in the election? Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf. This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation

Can NRIs vote in the election? Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf. This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation

Can NRIs vote in the election? Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad Non-resident Indians or NRIs can vote only by going to a polling booth in their home constituency There are about 3.1 million NRIs living overseas Indians have urged political parties to extend the right to vote to citizens residing overseas A committee of the Election Commission of India approved of proxy voting for non-resident Indians Proxy voting means that a person can authorise someone residing in the same polling booth area to cast a vote on his behalf. This option is currently available for the armed forces, police and government officials posted outside India A bill was passed in the lower house of India’s parliament or the Lok Sabha to extend proxy voting to non-resident Indians However, this did not come before the upper house or Rajya Sabha and has lapsed The issue of NRI voting draws a huge amount of interest in India and overseas Over the past few months, Indians have received messages on mobile phones and on social media claiming that NRIs can cast their votes online The Election Commission of India then clarified that NRIs could not vote online The Election Commission lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police asking it to clamp down on the people spreading misinformation

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

MATCH INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATCH INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATCH INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATCH INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATCH INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATCH INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATCH INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATCH INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATCH INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATCH INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATCH INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATCH INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATCH INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATCH INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATCH INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)