Inside the fight for Herat, as the Taliban threaten Afghanistan's third biggest city

Herat A burning Humvee marks the end of government territory on a front line in the Pul-e Malan area, six kilometres from the centre of Herat city, in Herat province, western Afghanistan. (Charlie Faulkner for The National)

A government Humvee billows thick black smoke in a residential street of Afghanistan’s third-largest city and cultural capital Herat, marking the site of an inner-city front line.

Gun shots are fired intermittently and A-29 attack aircraft rumble through the sky overhead, as the city faces its first real threat from the Taliban since the US invasion two decades ago.

At this front line in Bulqa Hay Darqara, only six kilometres south of Herat’s city centre, local fighters and government troops shout at the residents in the area: “Get inside! Get inside!”

A colourfully-dressed band of onlookers watch from a safer distance further up the street, cheering for the men defending the city against the insurgents.

“We are here to protect the people of Herat,” says local fighter Mohammadullah, 20.

“There is no way we will let the Taliban take the city and we are here to support the government forces to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“The Afghan government has provided us with weapons.”

The Taliban insurgent group took control of the Guzara district, where the city’s international airport is located, for a few hours on Friday afternoon.

The same day, fighting spilt on to the main motorway towards the airfield and rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire targeted the entrance to the UN compound in the area.

At least one police guard was killed, while several others were injured, according to an official statement. However, an internal memo seen by The National said a further four Department for Protection and Security guards stationed at a UNHCR warehouse about 500 metres away were also killed. The compound was targeted again on Saturday, but no casualties were reported.

Commercial flights were suspended at Herat’s international airport on Thursday morning, leaving residents with no escape amid mounting fears over the city’s fate. Commercial airlines were expected to resume flights on Sunday afternoon.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 A man on top of a vehicle guards the UN office compound in the Guzara district of Herat province. (HOSHANG HASHIMI/AFP)

The elderly and somewhat frail politician-warlord Ismail Khan – famed for helping US forces topple the Taliban in 2001 – has attempted to send out a message of strength by leading his fighters to the front lines in the past few days.

“Herat will never fall, but war with the Taliban is different now compared to the 1990s – the US has legitimised the Taliban through the Doha agreement and many other countries are now supporting the group,” he said.

Khan, 75, said he had 3,000 men fighting in Herat and casualties had been low – he claimed no more than a handful.

Herat governor Saboor Qani said there was a strategic plan in place to push the Taliban out of the city within the next three days.

“The situation is changing right across the country and Taliban attacks are intensifying. Our plan is to first secure the city and then we will retake the lost districts,” he said.

Taliban splinter group fighters loyal to the powerful Niazi clan are also supporting the government’s efforts to repel the Taliban.

“The motorway is reasonably stable, we have special forces deployed to keep the Pashtun Bridge safe,” said an Afghan security official.

“The tactic of the Taliban is to keep us busy by surrounding the city. We’re giving up on the idea of taking back districts for the moment. We're focusing on securing the city.”

The Pashtun Bridge is located 11 kilometres from the city centre and is where the fighting migrated to on Friday. It is a part of the main highway that leads to the airport and is approximately one kilometre away from the UN compound.

The official said Kabul had offered significant support, but he indicated concern over the deteriorating situation.

On Friday night, three air strikes were carried out by the Afghan Air Force and seven by the coalition, according to the official. A US official confirmed at least two were carried out by the US.

“The Taliban are not alone, they have a huge amount of volunteer fighters from Pakistan,” said the Afghan official.

“Since the air strikes that were conducted last night we are seeing a shift in our favour.”

Hundreds more government troops were deployed in Herat on Sunday.

Despite the continuing violence, families have still been going out for ice cream together, balloon sellers continue to make sales, a decorated wedding car indicated one couple were determined not to let their big day be ruined, and sports games have continued in the parks around the centre, with a good turnout of spectators.

Tariq Mohandeszada, 35, was watching a volleyball match.

“There has been war since I was born – this is normal for us. But it’s had a big impact for me lately. I lost my job at the Islam Qala Customs Office after the Taliban took control of the area this month,” he said.

“We are worried both about the prospect of war in the city and of the possibility of the Taliban taking control here. We believe there is a chance that Herat could fall to the Taliban – they have taken the districts and the border towns and they are gaining ground here.”

How Apple's credit card works The Apple Card looks different from a traditional credit card — there's no number on the front and the users' name is etched in metal. The card expands the company's digital Apple Pay services, marrying the physical card to a virtual one and integrating both with the iPhone. Its attributes include quick sign-up, elimination of most fees, strong security protections and cash back. What does it cost? Apple says there are no fees associated with the card. That means no late fee, no annual fee, no international fee and no over-the-limit fees. It also said it aims to have among the lowest interest rates in the industry. Users must have an iPhone to use the card, which comes at a cost. But they will earn cash back on their purchases — 3 per cent on Apple purchases, 2 per cent on those with the virtual card and 1 per cent with the physical card. Apple says it is the only card to provide those rewards in real time, so that cash earned can be used immediately. What will the interest rate be? The card doesn't come out until summer but Apple has said that as of March, the variable annual percentage rate on the card could be anywhere from 13.24 per cent to 24.24 per cent based on creditworthiness. That's in line with the rest of the market, according to analysts What about security? The physical card has no numbers so purchases are made with the embedded chip and the digital version lives in your Apple Wallet on your phone, where it's protected by fingerprints or facial recognition. That means that even if someone steals your phone, they won't be able to use the card to buy things. Is it easy to use? Apple says users will be able to sign up for the card in the Wallet app on their iPhone and begin using it almost immediately. It also tracks spending on the phone in a more user-friendly format, eliminating some of the gibberish that fills a traditional credit card statement. Plus it includes some budgeting tools, such as tracking spending and providing estimates of how much interest could be charged on a purchase to help people make an informed decision. * Associated Press

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

